Steve Bannon, a former advisor to Donald Trump, arrives at U.S. Federal Court for his Contempt of Congress trial in Washington, D.C., on July 21, 2022. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Steve Bannon was released from federal prison on Tuesday after serving a sentence for contempt of Congress. Bureau of Prisons spokesperson Randilee Giamusso confirmed that Bannon, a conservative commentator who worked as a campaign strategist for former President Donald Trump, was released Tuesday morning after serving the four-month sentence for refusing to comply with a federal subpoena related to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Advertisement

Bannon started his sentence on July 1 at the Federal Correctional Institute in Danbury, Conn.

At the time, Bannon said he was "proud" to go to prison was he was standing "up to tyranny."

The release comes one week before Trump tries to regain the nation's top seat again against Democratic challenger Vice President Kamala Harris. Bannon advised Trump for a stint during his administration and remained an ardent supporter of the Republican throughout his term.

Bannon and another former Trump adviser Peter Navarro both served time in prison following the House holding them in contempt to comply with a subpoena connected to the Capital attack.

The firebrand conservative is expected to return to his popular podcast War Room, where he is expected to advocate for Trump leading up to the election.

"There is nothing that can shut me up and nothing that will shut me up," Bannon said defiantly after a federal judge ordered him to prison four months ago, according to The Hill. "There's not a prison built, or a jail built that'll shut me up."