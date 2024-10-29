Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 29, 2024 / 4:39 AM

Jeff Bezos defends decision for Washington Post to end presidential endorsements

By Darryl Coote
Jeff Bezos, owner of The Washington Post, penned an Op-Ed on Monday defending his publication's decision to end presidential election endorsements. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
Jeff Bezos, owner of The Washington Post, penned an Op-Ed on Monday defending his publication's decision to end presidential election endorsements. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Jeff Bezos, owner of The Washington Post, has defended his controversial decision for his storied publication to end its decades-long tradition of endorsing a presidential candidate.

Bezos penned an Op-Ed published by his newspaper Monday night, stating the internal decision to not endorse either Kamala Harris or Donald Trump for president was done in an effort to increase public trust.

Advertisement

He said newspapers have the daunting task of not only producing accurate news but having the public believe what they produce is the truth. Endorsing a political candidate for president creates the image of bias, a perception of "non-independence," he said.

"Ending them is a principled decision, and it's the right one," he said.

Related

He added that doing away with the tradition may not significantly increase trust among readers but is "a meaningful step in the right direction."

In the Op-Ed, he acknowledged that they erred by not announcing their decision to do away with endorsing presidential candidates earlier.

"That was inadequate planning, and not some intentional strategy," he said.

Since The Post announced announced it was discarding presidential endorsements on Friday, it has been buffeted by criticism, dealt with resignations and has been reportedly inundated with canceled subscriptions.

Advertisement

Editorial board members David Hoffman and Molly Roberts resigned in response to the move. In a statement said, Roberts said it was Bezos' decision to not endorse a candidate and that it was the newspaper's "imperative to endorse Kamala Harris over Donald Trump."

"Our silence is exactly what Donald Trump wants: for the media, for us, to keep quiet," she said.

Twenty-one columnists signed a letter on Friday calling the decision was "a terrible mistake," one that "represents an abandonment of the fundamental editorial convictions of the newspaper that we love."

It has also been reported by NPR, citing two people at The Post with knowledge on the matter, that more than 200,000 people have canceled their digital subscription as of Monday in response.

In his Op-Ed, Bezo downplayed the effect of newspaper endorsements on presidential elections, stating that ending the practice is "a meaningful step in the right direction."

He also clarified that the decision was not informed by his other businesses, including Blue Origin, his aerospace manufacturer, while suggesting further changes at the newspaper might be in the pipeline to regain the public's trust.

"To win this fight, we will have to exercise new muscles. Some changes will be a return to the past, and some will be new inventions. Criticism will be part and parcel of anything new, of course. This is the way of the world. None of this will be easy, but it will be worth it," he said.

Advertisement

Bezos, among the world's richest men, bought The Post for $250 million in 2013.

Latest Headlines

Florida citrus industry, already facing multiple crises, tries to recover from Milton
U.S. News // 43 minutes ago
Florida citrus industry, already facing multiple crises, tries to recover from Milton
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Weeks after Hurricane Milton tore through Florida's already ailing citrus producing region, industry leaders are still assessing how big a hit growers may have absorbed, although they think the worst was averted.
Hiker found dead in Texas' Big Bend National Park
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Hiker found dead in Texas' Big Bend National Park
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A hiker has been found dead in Texas' Big Bend National Park, according to park rangers who launched a search-and-rescue mission after noticing a car had been parked for multiple days at the head of a popular trail.
Three charged with murder for shooting death of N.J. detective during home invasion
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Three charged with murder for shooting death of N.J. detective during home invasion
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Three people have been charged with murder and a fourth with hindering the investigation in connection to the killing of a detective sergeant during a home invasion in New Jersey earlier this month, authorities said.
Israel passes bills to ban UNRWA, attracting swift and strong int'l condemnation
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Israel passes bills to ban UNRWA, attracting swift and strong int'l condemnation
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Israel's Knesset parliament passed a pair of bills on Monday evening to prohibit the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency from operating in the Middle Eastern country, prompting swift and s strong condemnation.
Brown University suspends pro-Palestinian student group
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Brown University suspends pro-Palestinian student group
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Brown University has temporarily suspended a pro-Palestinian student group after administrators hired outside investigators to look into alleged conduct violations at a protest earlier this month.
RNC asks Supreme Court to stop Pennsylvania from counting some provisional ballots
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
RNC asks Supreme Court to stop Pennsylvania from counting some provisional ballots
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The Republican National Committee asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to intervene in a case centered on Pennsylvania election officials counting provisional ballots.
Man accused of abducting, killing kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher pleads guilty
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Man accused of abducting, killing kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher pleads guilty
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A Tennessee man has admitted to kidnapping and killing a mother of two out for an early morning run in September 2022, pleading guilty Monday to a slew of charges, including first-degree murder.
Ballot box fires in Washington, Oregon destroy hundreds of ballots
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Ballot box fires in Washington, Oregon destroy hundreds of ballots
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Two ballot box fires in Washington and Oregon early Monday morning destroyed hundreds of ballots, just eight days before the Nov. 5 general election.
Former 'Bob's Burgers' actor gets year in prison for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Former 'Bob's Burgers' actor gets year in prison for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- "Bob's Burgers" actor Jay Johnston will spend the next year in prison for his role in the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Trees have been chosen for prominent holiday displays in NYC, White House
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Trees have been chosen for prominent holiday displays in NYC, White House
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The new Rockefeller Center holiday tree in New York City will be arriving from Berkshire County in western Massachusetts.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine: Russia transporting North Korean troops to front line in civilian trucks
Ukraine: Russia transporting North Korean troops to front line in civilian trucks
At least 7 killed, 17 injured in strikes on Tyre as Israeli military maintains pressure on Lebanon
At least 7 killed, 17 injured in strikes on Tyre as Israeli military maintains pressure on Lebanon
Iran executes German-Iranian dissident, U.S. resident Jamshid Sharmahd
Iran executes German-Iranian dissident, U.S. resident Jamshid Sharmahd
Volkswagen pitches closure of three plants, layoffs
Volkswagen pitches closure of three plants, layoffs
Ballot box fires in Washington, Oregon destroy hundreds of ballots
Ballot box fires in Washington, Oregon destroy hundreds of ballots
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement