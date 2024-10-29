Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 29, 2024 / 7:22 AM

Biden administration announces $3 billion in grants for clean port projects

By Clyde Hughes
The Biden administration on Tuesday announced $3 billion to zero-emission port projects. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The Biden administration on Tuesday announced $3 billion to zero-emission port projects. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced the distribution of $3 billion in grants to 55 applicants to address environmental issues at ports, including infrastructure improvements and reducing diesel air pollution.

The administration said the funds, made available through the Inflation Reduction Act, will be distributed through the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean Ports program. The 55 approved applications were from 27 states.

Advertisement

"Our nation's ports are critical to creating opportunity here in America, offering good-paying jobs, moving goods, and powering our economy," EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a statement. "Today's historic $3 billion investment builds on President Biden's vision of growing our economy while ensuring America leads in globally competitive solutions of the future."

The EPA said the approved applications came from entities applying to the Zero-Emission Technology Deployment Competition and the Climate and Air Quality Planning Competition. It said the projects totaling $8 billion requested funding under the two programs.

Related

"Decarbonizing our nation's ports is one of the many ways President Biden and Vice President Harris's investment agenda is helping cut pollution and create good-paying union jobs," White House National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi said.

"The communities being uplifted by these grants provide proof points for home good environmental policy can be good economic policy."

Advertisement

The various projects covered by the grant will go to purchase zero-emission equipment to replace human-operated and human-maintained equipment currently used at ports, including cargo handling equipment, some 1,000 drayage trucks, 10 locomotives, and 20 vessels.

It will also go to upgrade shore power systems, battery-electric and hydrogen vehicle charging and fueling infrastructure and solar power generation.

The EPA said the scope of the projects will help protect human health and grow the economy with good-paying jobs while making the United States a global leader in clean technology.

Latest Headlines

Israel passes bills to ban UNRWA, attracting swift and strong condemnation
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Israel passes bills to ban UNRWA, attracting swift and strong condemnation
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Israel's Knesset parliament passed a pair of bills on Monday evening to prohibit the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency from operating in the Middle Eastern country, prompting swift and s strong condemnation.
Florida citrus industry, already facing multiple crises, tries to recover from Milton
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Florida citrus industry, already facing multiple crises, tries to recover from Milton
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Weeks after Hurricane Milton tore through Florida's already ailing citrus producing region, industry leaders are still assessing how big a hit growers may have absorbed, although they think the worst was averted.
Jeff Bezos defends decision for Washington Post to end presidential endorsements
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Jeff Bezos defends decision for Washington Post to end presidential endorsements
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Jeff Bezos, among the world's richest men and owner of The Washington Post, has defended his controversial decision for his storied publication to end its decades-long tradition of endorsing a presidential candidate.
Hiker found dead in Texas' Big Bend National Park
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Hiker found dead in Texas' Big Bend National Park
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A hiker has been found dead in Texas' Big Bend National Park, according to park rangers who launched a search-and-rescue mission after noticing a car had been parked for multiple days at the head of a popular trail.
Three charged with murder for shooting death of N.J. detective during home invasion
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Three charged with murder for shooting death of N.J. detective during home invasion
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Three people have been charged with murder and a fourth with hindering the investigation in connection to the killing of a detective sergeant during a home invasion in New Jersey earlier this month, authorities said.
Brown University suspends pro-Palestinian student group
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Brown University suspends pro-Palestinian student group
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Brown University has temporarily suspended a pro-Palestinian student group after administrators hired outside investigators to look into alleged conduct violations at a protest earlier this month.
RNC asks Supreme Court to stop Pennsylvania from counting some provisional ballots
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
RNC asks Supreme Court to stop Pennsylvania from counting some provisional ballots
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The Republican National Committee asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to intervene in a case centered on Pennsylvania election officials counting provisional ballots.
Man accused of abducting, killing kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher pleads guilty
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Man accused of abducting, killing kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher pleads guilty
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A Tennessee man has admitted to kidnapping and killing a mother of two out for an early morning run in September 2022, pleading guilty Monday to a slew of charges, including first-degree murder.
Ballot box fires in Washington, Oregon destroy hundreds of ballots
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Ballot box fires in Washington, Oregon destroy hundreds of ballots
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Two ballot box fires in Washington and Oregon early Monday morning destroyed hundreds of ballots, just eight days before the Nov. 5 general election.
Former 'Bob's Burgers' actor gets year in prison for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Former 'Bob's Burgers' actor gets year in prison for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- "Bob's Burgers" actor Jay Johnston will spend the next year in prison for his role in the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Iran executes German-Iranian dissident, U.S. resident Jamshid Sharmahd
Iran executes German-Iranian dissident, U.S. resident Jamshid Sharmahd
At least 7 killed, 17 injured in strikes on Tyre as Israeli military maintains pressure on Lebanon
At least 7 killed, 17 injured in strikes on Tyre as Israeli military maintains pressure on Lebanon
Volkswagen pitches closure of three plants, layoffs
Volkswagen pitches closure of three plants, layoffs
TGI Fridays bankruptcy rumors persist as chain closes 50 stores
TGI Fridays bankruptcy rumors persist as chain closes 50 stores
Ballot box fires in Washington, Oregon destroy hundreds of ballots
Ballot box fires in Washington, Oregon destroy hundreds of ballots
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement