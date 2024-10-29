Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 29, 2024 / 6:02 PM

David DePape gets life sentence on state charges related to attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband

By Chris Benson
On Tuesday, David DePape (L) was given life in prison without the possibility of parole in the state’s trial over the 2022 attack on Paul Pelosi (R), 84, who is the husband of the former House Speaker, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. Photo via San Francisco Police Department/UPI
1 of 2 | On Tuesday, David DePape (L) was given life in prison without the possibility of parole in the state’s trial over the 2022 attack on Paul Pelosi (R), 84, who is the husband of the former House Speaker, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. Photo via San Francisco Police Department/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The man who injured Paul Pelosi with a hammer while trying to find and kill his wife -- ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi -- will spend the rest of his life in prison.

On Tuesday, David DePape was given life in prison without the possibility of parole in the state's trial over the 2022 attack on Paul Pelosi, 84, the husband of former speaker of the House, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Advertisement

A California jury convicted DePape on a series of charges over the summer, including first-degree burglary, false imprisonment, threatening a family member of a public official, aggravated kidnapping and preventing or dissuading a witness by force or threat.

DePape's defense team argued that he should be granted a new trial. Judge Harry Dorfman dismissed the idea, saying he intended that DePape "will never get out of prison."

Related

DePape broke into the affluent Pacific Heights home of the nation's first female House speaker and her husband on Oct. 28, 2022, in San Francisco. According to authorities, DePape was convinced Nancy Pelosi was part of an evil cabal of liberals who supposedly were ruining the country.

Advertisement

He was able to strike Paul Pelosi three times with the hammer before he was tackled by police. Meanwhile, the attack was captured on police body-worn cameras.

This comes on top of a 30-year jail sentence.

In November of last year, a federal jury found DePape guilty of attempted kidnapping of a federal officer or employee, and assault of an immediate family member of a federal official.

He admitted the California congresswoman was his intended target.

DePape was later convicted on the five federal charges a month after he was initially sentenced in May to 30-years in jail

However, Dorfman ended-up dismissing some three charges that DePape was facing: attempted murder, assault of an elder and assault with a deadly weapon.

However, on Tuesday DePape doubled-down on his conspiracy theories during his sentencing, saying he was a psychic, his ex-partner had is a body double and that the 9/11 terror attacks on U.S. soil "was an inside job."

"The last peaceful sleep I had was Oct. 28, 2022," daughter Christine Pelosi, a filmmaker, read from a letter on behalf of her father Paul Pelosi detailing the physical and psychological trauma experienced during the attack.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine arrested for violating supervised release
U.S. News // 49 minutes ago
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine arrested for violating supervised release
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly violated the terms of his supervised release from prison four years ago.
Biden lauds Port of Baltimore reopening, infrastructure investments
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden lauds Port of Baltimore reopening, infrastructure investments
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden cited the reopening of the Port of Baltimore in June as evidence of the great things that can be done by investing in America and its infrastructure.
Trump-appointed judge won't recuse herself in Florida attempted assassination case
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump-appointed judge won't recuse herself in Florida attempted assassination case
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon rejected a request to recuse herself from the case against a Florida man charged with attempting to kill former President Donald Trump during the summer.
U.S. picks 2 energy companies to develop offshore wind power in Gulf of Maine
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. picks 2 energy companies to develop offshore wind power in Gulf of Maine
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The U.S Department of the Interior picked two energy companies to build new offshore wind turbines near Maine off the New England coast, according to new reports.
In evening rally at Capitol, Harris to make final arguments for her presidency
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
In evening rally at Capitol, Harris to make final arguments for her presidency
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to remind voters of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol building during a scheduled an appearance at the Ellipse in Washington, D.C., this evening.
U.S. job openings 'little changed' in September; down 1.9 million from 2023
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. job openings 'little changed' in September; down 1.9 million from 2023
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- U.S. job openings held steady in September but fell slightly from this time last year, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Reported on Tuesday.
JPMorgan Chase sues bank customers over stolen money via TikTok 'glitch' video
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
JPMorgan Chase sues bank customers over stolen money via TikTok 'glitch' video
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The banking giant JP Morgan Chase is suing its U.S. customers who allegedly stole large sums of money after a viral TikTik video brought attention to a technical ATM glitch over the summer.
Steve Bannon released from prison following four-month contempt sentence
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Steve Bannon released from prison following four-month contempt sentence
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Authorities released Steve Bannon on federal prison in Connecticut on Tuesday after serving a four-month sentence for refusing to comply with a federal subpoena related to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Biden administration announces $3 billion in grants for clean port projects
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden administration announces $3 billion in grants for clean port projects
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced the distribution of $3 billion in grants to 55 applicants to address environmental issues at ports, including infrastructure improvements and reducing diesel air pollution.
Israel passes bills to ban UNRWA, attracting swift and strong condemnation
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Israel passes bills to ban UNRWA, attracting swift and strong condemnation
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Israel's Knesset parliament passed a pair of bills on Monday evening to prohibit the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency from operating in the Middle Eastern country, prompting swift and s strong condemnation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Three charged with murder for shooting death of N.J. detective during home invasion
Three charged with murder for shooting death of N.J. detective during home invasion
Iran executes German-Iranian dissident, U.S. resident Jamshid Sharmahd
Iran executes German-Iranian dissident, U.S. resident Jamshid Sharmahd
Hiker found dead in Texas' Big Bend National Park
Hiker found dead in Texas' Big Bend National Park
Jeff Bezos defends decision for Washington Post to end presidential endorsements
Jeff Bezos defends decision for Washington Post to end presidential endorsements
Ballot box fires in Washington, Oregon destroy hundreds of ballots
Ballot box fires in Washington, Oregon destroy hundreds of ballots
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement