Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The man who injured Paul Pelosi with a hammer while trying to find and kill his wife -- ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi -- will spend the rest of his life in prison. On Tuesday, David DePape was given life in prison without the possibility of parole in the state's trial over the 2022 attack on Paul Pelosi, 84, the husband of former speaker of the House, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. Advertisement

A California jury convicted DePape on a series of charges over the summer, including first-degree burglary, false imprisonment, threatening a family member of a public official, aggravated kidnapping and preventing or dissuading a witness by force or threat.

DePape's defense team argued that he should be granted a new trial. Judge Harry Dorfman dismissed the idea, saying he intended that DePape "will never get out of prison."

DePape broke into the affluent Pacific Heights home of the nation's first female House speaker and her husband on Oct. 28, 2022, in San Francisco. According to authorities, DePape was convinced Nancy Pelosi was part of an evil cabal of liberals who supposedly were ruining the country.

He was able to strike Paul Pelosi three times with the hammer before he was tackled by police. Meanwhile, the attack was captured on police body-worn cameras.

This comes on top of a 30-year jail sentence.

In November of last year, a federal jury found DePape guilty of attempted kidnapping of a federal officer or employee, and assault of an immediate family member of a federal official.

He admitted the California congresswoman was his intended target.

DePape was later convicted on the five federal charges a month after he was initially sentenced in May to 30-years in jail

However, Dorfman ended-up dismissing some three charges that DePape was facing: attempted murder, assault of an elder and assault with a deadly weapon.

However, on Tuesday DePape doubled-down on his conspiracy theories during his sentencing, saying he was a psychic, his ex-partner had is a body double and that the 9/11 terror attacks on U.S. soil "was an inside job."

"The last peaceful sleep I had was Oct. 28, 2022," daughter Christine Pelosi, a filmmaker, read from a letter on behalf of her father Paul Pelosi detailing the physical and psychological trauma experienced during the attack.