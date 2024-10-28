Ballot box fires in Washington, Oregon destroy hundreds of ballots

A ballot box fire in Portland, Ore., early Monday morning destroyed three ballots. Another ballot box fire half-an-hour later and 15 miles away in Vancouver, Wash., destroyed hundreds of ballots with eight days to go before the Nov. 5 general election. Photo courtesy of Portland Police Bureau

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Two ballot box fires in Washington and Oregon early Monday morning destroyed hundreds of ballots, just eight days before the Nov. 5 general election. Federal authorities are investigating the arson fires after an "incendiary device" was placed inside a ballot drop box just before 3:30 a.m. PDT in the 1000 block of Southeast Morrison Street in Portland. Advertisement

"By the time officers arrived, the fire had already been extinguished by security personnel who work in the area. Officers determined an incendiary device was placed inside the ballot box and used to ignite the fire," the Portland Police Bureau wrote in a statement.

A "suspicious device" was found next to a ballot box in Vancouver, which is just over the state line, around 4 a.m. PDT. The boxes are about 15 miles apart. Investigators say it is still unclear whether the two ballot box arsons are connected.

The ballot box fire in Portland destroyed three ballots, according to the Multnomah County Elections Division.

"Fire suppressant inside the ballot box protected virtually all the ballots. Only three ballots suffered damage and Elections will contact those three voters, via unique identifiers on their ballot envelopes, so they can receive replacement ballots," the Elections Division said in a statement Monday.

"We have multiple systems and security measures in place to ensure your ballot is safe," Multnomah County Elections Director Tim Scott said. "Your Elections team is working hard to make sure that every vote counts."

The ballot box fire in Vancouver destroyed hundreds of ballots, according to Clark County Auditor Greg Kimsey, who said anyone who dropped off a ballot in the drop box near Fisher's Landing Transit Depot after 11 a.m. Saturday should contact the county elections division.

"We take the safety of our election workers seriously and will not tolerate threats or acts of violence that seek to undermine the democratic process," said Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs.

"I strongly denounce any acts of terror that aim to disrupt lawful and fair elections in Washington state. Despite this incident, I have complete confidence in our county elections official's ability to keep Washington's elections safe and secure for all voters," Hobbs added.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has joined local authorities to investigate both the Vancouver and Portland fires. Anyone with information is asked to contact tips.fbi.gov.

In Arizona last week, police arrested a suspect who allegedly started a fire inside a U.S. Postal Service mailbox in Central Phoenix that destroyed five ballots. Many ballot drop boxes are equipped with fire suppression systems, which are not used for USPS blue collection boxes.

On Monday, USPS reminded voters -- who plan to vote by mail -- to vote as soon as possible.

"As we anticipate an uptick of ballots in the mail over the coming days, Postal Service employees are working to ensure the ballots of every individual who chooses to vote by mail are delivered quickly and securely," the USPS wrote in a statement. "But don't delay. If you choose to vote by mail, please mail early as every day counts."

Washington and Oregon are vote-by-mail states, where ballots are returned by mail or at official drop boxes.

"Make no mistake, an attack on a ballot box is an attack on our democracy and completely unacceptable," Oregon Secretary of State LaVonne Griffin-Valade said Monday in a statement. "Whatever the motivation behind this incident, there is no justification for any attempt to disenfranchise voters."