A sign at a TGI Fridays restaurant in London on October 8. The chain closed some 50 restaurants last week. Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The restaurant chain TGI Fridays shuttered nearly 50 spots throughout the country during the past week as concerns grow about the the company's possible bankruptcy. The one week of closures was the largest one-week sweep since January, in which the chain closed 36 restaurants. TGI Fridays closed establishments in California, Florida, New Jersey, New York and Ohio. It had started the year with 270 restaurants, CNN noted.

Closures in January covered restaurants in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, New Hampshire and New Hampshire, along with New Jersey, Massachusetts, New York, Texas and Virginia.

TGI Fridays was created in New York City as a singles bar and evolved into casual dining, growing into international markets with more than 600 establishments. Today, TGI Fridays started the year with 270 restaurants in the United States before this most recent wave of closures.

In April, TGI Fridays and the British franchiser Hostmore PLC announced a planned merger, but the deal fell apart shortly afterward, leading to increased speculation that TGI Fridays would eventually file for bankruptcy.

TGI Fridays, much like another once-popular restaurant chain Red Lobster, never bounced back from COVID-19 pandemic closures. Red Lobster filed for bankruptcy earlier this year.