Oct. 28, 2024 / 10:46 PM

RNC asks Supreme Court to stop Pennsylvania from counting some provisional ballots

By Darryl Coote
The Republican National Committee on Monday filed an appeal with the Supreme Court against a Pennsylvania high-court decision to allow state election workers count provisional ballots cast by voters whose mail-in ballots were rejected. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
The Republican National Committee on Monday filed an appeal with the Supreme Court against a Pennsylvania high-court decision to allow state election workers count provisional ballots cast by voters whose mail-in ballots were rejected. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The Republican National Committee asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to intervene in a case centered on Pennsylvania election officials counting provisional ballots, urging the high court to prevent them from doing so.

Last week, a divided Supreme Court of Pennsylvania issued a 4-3 ruling against the Republican effort to prevent provisional ballots in the battleground state from being counted when their original mail-in ballots were disqualified for lacking a signature, date or secrecy envelope.

In their appeal to the justices on Monday, the RNC argued that the state's high court had erred by changing the rules governing mail-in voting, and, in doing so, violated the Constitution by overriding the state's legislature.

"This case is of paramount public importance, potentially affecting tens of thousands of votes in a State which many anticipate could be decisive in control of the U.S. Senate or even the 2024 Presidential election," the RNC said in its appeal.

The case was originally filed in April by two voters whose provisional ballots were rejected by the Butler County Board of Elections after their original mail-in ballots were disqualified for missing the inner secrecy envelope.

According to the commonwealth's website, a provisional ballot records a vote while the county board of elections determines whether it can be counted. The website states a provisional ballot can be cast if a voter "returned a completed absentee or mail‐in ballot that was rejected, or you believe will be rejected, by the county board of elections and you believe you are eligible to vote."

The lawsuit made its way to the state's high court last week after the RNC and the Pennsylvania GOP appealed a lower court's September decision that found Butler County officials were required to count the provisional votes.

Last week, in the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania's order, the divided bench ruled that provisional votes cast by those who made an error in their initial mail-in ballot should be counted. To discard the votes "is not reconcilable with the right of franchise," the court said.

"While appellants and their amici argue that 'election integrity' mandates that electors' provisional ballots not be counted, we are at a loss to identify what honest voting principle is violated by recognizing the validity of one ballot cast by one voter," the court ruled.

In their appeal on Monday, the RNC argued that the state court had created a "cure process for mail-ballot errors," which the GOP said the commonwealth's General Assembly deliberately chose not to do.

"When the legislature says that certain ballots can never be counted, a state court cannot blue-pencil that clear command into always," the RCN said in its filing.

The litigation comes as the GOP has been seeking to prevent the counting of some votes via lawsuits ahead of Nov. 5's presidential election.

Earlier Monday, Republican Virginia election officials also asked the Supreme Court justices to reinstatement Gov. Glenn Youngkin's voter purge after a federal appeals court on Sunday ruled against it.

Some 1,600 people were removed from Virginia's voter rolls in August. Opponents accused Youngkin of targeting naturalized citizens. The court ruled neither the judges nor the parties involved in the legislation knew if those expunged from the voter rolls were non-citizens, with at least some being known eligible voters.

Man accused of abducting, killing kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher pleads guilty
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Man accused of abducting, killing kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher pleads guilty
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A Tennessee man has admitted to kidnapping and killing a mother of two out for an early morning run in September 2022, pleading guilty Monday to a slew of charges, including first-degree murder.
Ballot box fires in Washington, Oregon destroy hundreds of ballots
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Ballot box fires in Washington, Oregon destroy hundreds of ballots
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Two ballot box fires in Washington and Oregon early Monday morning destroyed hundreds of ballots, just eight days before the Nov. 5 general election.
Former 'Bob's Burgers' actor gets year in prison for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Former 'Bob's Burgers' actor gets year in prison for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- "Bob's Burgers" actor Jay Johnston will spend the next year in prison for his role in the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Trees have been chosen for prominent holiday displays in NYC, White House
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trees have been chosen for prominent holiday displays in NYC, White House
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The new Rockefeller Center holiday tree in New York City will be arriving from Berkshire County in western Massachusetts.
Biden celebrates Diwali at White House with message from ISS astronaut
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden celebrates Diwali at White House with message from ISS astronaut
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden headlined a White House gathering Monday evening to celebrate the traditional Indian holiday of Diwali, as he called America "our power to be the light."
TGI Fridays bankruptcy rumors persist as chain closes 50 stores
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
TGI Fridays bankruptcy rumors persist as chain closes 50 stores
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The restaurant chain TGI Friday shuttered nearly 50 spots throughout the country during the past week as concerns grow about the the company's possible bankruptcy.
Apple launches new AI operating system updates for users
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Apple launches new AI operating system updates for users
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Tech giant Apple announced on Monday its new "Apple Intelligence" tool and a series of other updates is now available for its iPhone, iPad and Mac users.
Philadelphia DA files lawsuit against Elon Musk, PAC over $1M prizes for voters
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Philadelphia DA files lawsuit against Elon Musk, PAC over $1M prizes for voters
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner filed a lawsuit on Monday to keep Elon Musk's political action committee, which is backing former President Donald Trump, from giving $1 million awards to registered voters in
McDonald's Quarter Pounder to return to menu after testing negative for E. coli
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
McDonald's Quarter Pounder to return to menu after testing negative for E. coli
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- McDonald's will resume selling Quarter Pounder hamburgers in all restaurants this week, as it was informed results of testing showed no detection of E.coli in the beef patties, the U.S. fast-food giant said.
Path to election victory runs through Philadelphia, Kamala Harris says
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Path to election victory runs through Philadelphia, Kamala Harris says
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- With nine days remaining before the presidential election, Kamala Harris spent Sunday campaigning in Philadelphia, igniting a get-out-the-vote drive in a battleground state she said the election hinges on.
