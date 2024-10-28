Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 28, 2024 / 1:06 PM

Philadelphia DA files lawsuit against Elon Musk, PAC over $1M prizes for voters

By Clyde Hughes
Elon Musk leaves a rally for former President Donald Trump at the Bulter Farm Show grounds on October 5. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI.
Elon Musk leaves a rally for former President Donald Trump at the Bulter Farm Show grounds on October 5. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI. | License Photo

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner filed a lawsuit on Monday to keep Elon Musk's political action committee, which is backing former President Donald Trump, from giving $1 million awards to registered voters in swing states.

The lawsuit alleges Musk and the America PAC's use of the cash prizes amounts to an illegal lottery and requested an injunction to block the daily award.

Advertisement

"The Philadelphia District Attorney is charged with protecting the public from public nuisances and unfair trade practices, including illegal lotteries," Krasner said in a statement announcing the lawsuit. "The DA is also charged with protecting the public from interference with the integrity of elections."

Krasner accused Musk of "lulling Philadelphia citizens -- and others in the Commonwealth (and other swing states in the upcoming election) -- to give up their personal identification information and make a pledge in exchange for a chance to win $1 million."

Related

"That is a lottery, and it is undisputably an unlawful lottery," the lawsuit said, noting lotteries must be regulated by the state, according to Pennsylvania law.

The lawsuit also accused Musk and the PAC of "deploying deceptive, vague or misleading statements that create the likelihood of confusion or misunderstanding," through the lottery, which violates Pennsylvania consumer protection law.

Advertisement

As of Monday, America PAC had already given out checks to nine people in swing states around the country, but four of those have been given out in the critical battleground state of Pennsylvania. America PAC said registered voters are also eligible in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and North Carolina and Wisconsin.

In order to be eligible for the prize residents of the state must be registered to vote and agree to sign a petition, supporting the First Amendment and Second Amendment.

The Department of Justice had already warned America PAC that his $1 million daily sweepstakes may be violating federal election law.

America PAC appeared last Wednesday to stop the payments after the Justice Department warning but resumed them the next day.

Latest Headlines

TGI Fridays bankruptcy rumors persist as chain closes 50 stores
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
TGI Fridays bankruptcy rumors persist as chain closes 50 stores
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The restaurant chain TGI Friday shuttered nearly 50 spots throughout the country during the past week as concerns grow about the the company's possible bankruptcy.
Apple launches new AI operating system updates for users
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Apple launches new AI operating system updates for users
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Tech giant Apple announced on Monday its new "Apple Intelligence" tool and a series of other updates is now available for its iPhone, iPad and Mac users.
McDonald's Quarter Pounder to return to menu after testing negative for E. coli
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
McDonald's Quarter Pounder to return to menu after testing negative for E. coli
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- McDonald's will resume selling Quarter Pounder hamburgers in all restaurants this week, as it was informed results of testing showed no detection of E.coli in the beef patties, the U.S. fast-food giant said.
Path to election victory runs through Philadelphia, Kamala Harris says
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Path to election victory runs through Philadelphia, Kamala Harris says
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- With nine days remaining before the presidential election, Kamala Harris spent Sunday campaigning in Philadelphia, igniting a get-out-the-vote drive in a battleground state she said the election hinges on.
Trump rallies supporters in New York City, attacks Harris
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump rallies supporters in New York City, attacks Harris
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Donald Trump on Sunday capped off a marathon campaign rally in New York City by repeating lies and personal attacks about his opponent in an event that featured racist remarks, vulgar insults and profanity-laden tirades.
Biden marks Squirrel Hill synagogue mass shooting
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Biden marks Squirrel Hill synagogue mass shooting
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden marked the six year anniversary Saturday of a deadly attack on a Pittsburgh synagogue that claimed the lives of 11 worshippers at the Squirrel Hill synagogue.
Tropical storm conditions right as hurricane season enters final month
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Tropical storm conditions right as hurricane season enters final month
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Forecasters are monitoring the southwest Caribbean for possible late-season tropical development as a low pressure system is expected to form east of Central America and south of Jamaica, the National Hurricane Center sa
Federal appeals court backs judge restoring purged voters in Virginia
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Federal appeals court backs judge restoring purged voters in Virginia
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court on Sunday refused to throw out a lower court order that ordered some recently purged voters restored in Virginia, setting up a possible U.S. Supreme Court appeal.
Harris, Trump focus on Michigan as campaigns enter final 10 days
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Harris, Trump focus on Michigan as campaigns enter final 10 days
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Presidential nominees Kamala Harris and Donald Trump turned their attention to the hotly contested battleground state of Michigan Saturday as they remained neck-and-neck heading into the campaign's final 10 days.
Judge halts La. governor's clearing of homeless camps before Taylor Swift concerts
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Judge halts La. governor's clearing of homeless camps before Taylor Swift concerts
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A New Orleans judge has issued a restraining order barring methods used by Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry to clear homeless camps located near the site of this weekend's trio of sold-out Taylor Swift concerts.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tropical storm conditions right as hurricane season enters final month
Tropical storm conditions right as hurricane season enters final month
Ukraine: Russia transporting North Korean troops to front line in civilian trucks
Ukraine: Russia transporting North Korean troops to front line in civilian trucks
Woman missing in Australia's Snowy Mountains found alive but injured
Woman missing in Australia's Snowy Mountains found alive but injured
Federal appeals court backs judge restoring purged voters in Virginia
Federal appeals court backs judge restoring purged voters in Virginia
At least 7 killed, 17 injured in strikes on Tyre as Israeli military maintains pressure on Lebanon
At least 7 killed, 17 injured in strikes on Tyre as Israeli military maintains pressure on Lebanon
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement