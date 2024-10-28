Philadelphia DA files lawsuit against Elon Musk, PAC over $1M prizes for voters

Elon Musk leaves a rally for former President Donald Trump at the Bulter Farm Show grounds on October 5. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI. | License Photo

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner filed a lawsuit on Monday to keep Elon Musk's political action committee, which is backing former President Donald Trump, from giving $1 million awards to registered voters in swing states. The lawsuit alleges Musk and the America PAC's use of the cash prizes amounts to an illegal lottery and requested an injunction to block the daily award. Advertisement

"The Philadelphia District Attorney is charged with protecting the public from public nuisances and unfair trade practices, including illegal lotteries," Krasner said in a statement announcing the lawsuit. "The DA is also charged with protecting the public from interference with the integrity of elections."

Krasner accused Musk of "lulling Philadelphia citizens -- and others in the Commonwealth (and other swing states in the upcoming election) -- to give up their personal identification information and make a pledge in exchange for a chance to win $1 million."

"That is a lottery, and it is undisputably an unlawful lottery," the lawsuit said, noting lotteries must be regulated by the state, according to Pennsylvania law.

The lawsuit also accused Musk and the PAC of "deploying deceptive, vague or misleading statements that create the likelihood of confusion or misunderstanding," through the lottery, which violates Pennsylvania consumer protection law.

Advertisement

As of Monday, America PAC had already given out checks to nine people in swing states around the country, but four of those have been given out in the critical battleground state of Pennsylvania. America PAC said registered voters are also eligible in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and North Carolina and Wisconsin.

In order to be eligible for the prize residents of the state must be registered to vote and agree to sign a petition, supporting the First Amendment and Second Amendment.

The Department of Justice had already warned America PAC that his $1 million daily sweepstakes may be violating federal election law.

America PAC appeared last Wednesday to stop the payments after the Justice Department warning but resumed them the next day.