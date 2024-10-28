Path to election victory runs through Philadelphia, Kamala Harris says

1 of 2 | Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally in Philadelphia, Pa, on Sunday, October 27, 2024. Photo by David Muse/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- With nine days remaining before the presidential election, Kamala Harris spent Sunday campaigning in Philadelphia, igniting a get-out-the-vote drive in a battleground state she said the election hinges on. The Democratic nominee for president was in the City of Brotherly Love on Sunday, promoting her campaign message of love of country, encouraging residents to vote while framing their ballot as their voice and power. This message starkly contrasted with that of her opponent, Donald Trump, who on Sunday held a rally in New York City featuring his familiar themes of fear and division, along with false claims, lies and speakers who used derogatory language. Advertisement

Harris rarely mentioned Trump during Sunday's events, which began with her attending the predominantly Black congregation of the Church of Christian Compassion, followed by visits to a Puerto Rican restaurant and a barbershop where she shook hands, posed for pictures and spoke of creating community and moving beyond the last decade of divisive politics.

Advertisement

"I so strongly believe that our campaign in this fight really is not against something, it's for something," she said at the Northwest Philadelphia Puerto Rican restaurant.

The visit coincided with the release of her policy for Puerto Rico that includes the launch of a task force to revitalized the U.S. territory's economy, rebuild its energy grid and improve healthcare, among other promises.

During her rally that afternoon, she continued projecting her campaign as one of positivity, stating they have nine hard days of work ahead of them. "But we like hard work, hard work is good work. Hard work is joyful work, and make no mistake, we will win," she said.

Her rare direct references to Trump served as contrats, to show the election as an opportunity to "turn the page on the fear and dievnessiness that have characterized our politics for a decade because of Donald Trump," so the United States can chart a new future and find joy in the process.

"Yes, we know that when you care about the people and understand what you are fighting for, there is joy in that fight," she said.

"We are fighting for our future of our nation where we tap into the ambitions and aspirations and the dreams of the American people."

Advertisement

She also cast herself as being part of a new and optimistic generation of leadership who are excited about what the United States can accomplish under their helm.

She continued that they need to continue building community and coalitions, pushing her campaign and doing all they can to get people to vote so they will not have any regrets the day after the Nov. 5 election.

"There is too much on the line," she said. "So let's spend these next nine days knowing we did everything we could."

She ended her roughly 15-minute speech stating that the election was in Philadelphia's hand.

"The path to victory runs right through all the leaders who are here. Through all of you," She said. "And your vote is your voice and your voice is your power. So today, Philadelphia, I ask you are you reading to make your voices heard?"

The crowd erupted into cheers.