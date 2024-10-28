Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 28, 2024 / 9:27 PM

Man accused of abducting, killing kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher pleads guilty

By Darryl Coote
Cleotha Abston, the man accused of killing Eliza Fletcher (Pictured) in September of 2022, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Monday for the kindergarten teacher's abduction and murder. Photo courtesy of St. Mary's Episcopal School/X
Cleotha Abston, the man accused of killing Eliza Fletcher (Pictured) in September of 2022, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Monday for the kindergarten teacher's abduction and murder. Photo courtesy of St. Mary's Episcopal School/X

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A Tennessee man has admitted to kidnapping and killing a mother of two out for an early morning run in September 2022, pleading guilty Monday to a slew of charges, including first-degree murder.

The man, Cleotha Abston, was expected to go to trial starting Feb. 10 but entered his guilty plea Monday to the murder of Eliza Fletcher, as well as aggravated kidnapping for her abduction and tampering with evidence.

Advertisement

The 40-year-old has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. The Shelby County District Attorney Office described the day's court proceedings in a statement as "bringing a formal end to a case that has deeply shaken the community."

"Today's agreement achieves finality for the family," the county's district attorney, Steven Mulroy, said in a second statement. "The defendant gives up his right to appeal, so there won't be years and decades of appeals. It also helps the community, because this dangerous person will never again walk our streets."

Related

"He will die in prison."

Fletcher, 34, taught kindergarten at Memphis' St. Mary's Episcopal School. She was jogging near the University of Memphis campus on Sept. 4, 2022, when she was abducted around 4:30 a.m. Authorities said she was forced into a sports utility vehicle following a struggle.

Advertisement

Police announced shortly after that Abston had been arrested. He was found in the suspect SUV.

What followed was a days-long search for Fletcher, whose body was found three days after she disappeared. Abston, a convicted felon who was released from prison in November 2020 after serving a sentence for kidnapping in 2000, was identified as a suspect through surveillance footage and forensic evidence.

"We have no idea what happened to you to turn you into someone so filled with a desire to hurt people. Whatever it was, it does not excuse or explain what you have done," Mulroy said Monday during sentencing, reading a statement written by Fletcher's family to Abston.

"You have changed our lives forever, and nothing will ever be the same. Your actions were evil. There is no other word for it. You murdered Liza, even though she did nothing to deserve it. She did not hurt you. In fact, she would've been the first to help if you needed it."

Latest Headlines

Ballot box fires in Washington, Oregon destroy hundreds of ballots
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Ballot box fires in Washington, Oregon destroy hundreds of ballots
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Two ballot box fires in Washington and Oregon early Monday morning destroyed hundreds of ballots, just eight days before the Nov. 5 general election.
Former 'Bob's Burgers' actor gets year in prison for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Former 'Bob's Burgers' actor gets year in prison for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- "Bob's Burgers" actor Jay Johnston will spend the next year in prison for his role in the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Trees have been chosen for prominent holiday displays in NYC, White House
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trees have been chosen for prominent holiday displays in NYC, White House
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The new Rockefeller Center holiday tree in New York City will be arriving from Berkshire County in western Massachusetts.
White House event to celebrate Diwali, 5M Indian nationals living in U.S.
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
White House event to celebrate Diwali, 5M Indian nationals living in U.S.
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will headline a White House gathering on Monday evening to celebrate the traditional Indian holiday of Diwali.
TGI Fridays bankruptcy rumors persist as chain closes 50 stores
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
TGI Fridays bankruptcy rumors persist as chain closes 50 stores
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The restaurant chain TGI Friday shuttered nearly 50 spots throughout the country during the past week as concerns grow about the the company's possible bankruptcy.
Apple launches new AI operating system updates for users
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Apple launches new AI operating system updates for users
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Tech giant Apple announced on Monday its new "Apple Intelligence" tool and a series of other updates is now available for its iPhone, iPad and Mac users.
Philadelphia DA files lawsuit against Elon Musk, PAC over $1M prizes for voters
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Philadelphia DA files lawsuit against Elon Musk, PAC over $1M prizes for voters
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner filed a lawsuit on Monday to keep Elon Musk's political action committee, which is backing former President Donald Trump, from giving $1 million awards to registered voters in
McDonald's Quarter Pounder to return to menu after testing negative for E. coli
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
McDonald's Quarter Pounder to return to menu after testing negative for E. coli
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- McDonald's will resume selling Quarter Pounder hamburgers in all restaurants this week, as it was informed results of testing showed no detection of E.coli in the beef patties, the U.S. fast-food giant said.
Path to election victory runs through Philadelphia, Kamala Harris says
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Path to election victory runs through Philadelphia, Kamala Harris says
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- With nine days remaining before the presidential election, Kamala Harris spent Sunday campaigning in Philadelphia, igniting a get-out-the-vote drive in a battleground state she said the election hinges on.
Trump rallies supporters in New York City, attacks Harris
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump rallies supporters in New York City, attacks Harris
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Donald Trump on Sunday capped off a marathon campaign rally in New York City by repeating lies and personal attacks about his opponent in an event that featured racist remarks, vulgar insults and profanity-laden tirades.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine: Russia transporting North Korean troops to front line in civilian trucks
Ukraine: Russia transporting North Korean troops to front line in civilian trucks
Woman missing in Australia's Snowy Mountains found alive but injured
Woman missing in Australia's Snowy Mountains found alive but injured
At least 7 killed, 17 injured in strikes on Tyre as Israeli military maintains pressure on Lebanon
At least 7 killed, 17 injured in strikes on Tyre as Israeli military maintains pressure on Lebanon
Volkswagen pitches closure of three plants, layoffs
Volkswagen pitches closure of three plants, layoffs
McDonald's Quarter Pounder to return to menu after testing negative for E. coli
McDonald's Quarter Pounder to return to menu after testing negative for E. coli
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement