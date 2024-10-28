Trending
Oct. 28, 2024 / 1:12 PM

Apple launches new AI operating system updates for users

Apple exec says new updates 'just the beginning.'

By Chris Benson
“Apple Intelligence introduces a new era for iPhone, iPad, and Mac, delivering brand-new experiences and tools that will transform what our users can accomplish,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said Monday. Photo provided by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Tech giant Apple announced on Monday its new "Apple Intelligence" tool and a series of other updates is now available for its iPhone, iPad and Mac users.

"Apple Intelligence introduces a new era for iPhone, iPad, and Mac, delivering brand-new experiences and tools that will transform what our users can accomplish," Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a company release.

Besides being operational on Apple's mobile operating system iOS 18, Apple Intelligence was set to be on the iPadOS used by iPad. It will also be in its latest release on Apple's macOS Sequoia operating system.

Accordingly, Apple said its first set of Apple Intelligence features for users is now available through its free software update with the release of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1 and its macOS Sequoia 15.1 software.

Cook said Apple Intelligence is generative AI in a way "that only Apple can deliver. And the company, he said, is "incredibly excited" about its ability "to enrich our users' lives," which the company outlined will take the form of new systemwide updates to make its operating system more user-friendly.

"Apple Intelligence builds on years of innovation in AI and machine learning to put Apple's generative models at the core of our devices, giving our users a personal intelligence system that is easy to use," Cook added, all while protecting user privacy.

In June, the company first unveiled its new innovations in Cupertino, Calif., at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference. But Monday marked just the first set of "many more" new feature updates rolling out in the coming months," it said.

Apple users, the company said, will be able to refine language by rewriting, proofreading and summarizing text virtually everywhere they write including Mail, Messages, Notes, Pages and third-party apps.

According to Apple, its new AI system "harnesses the power" of Apple in order to better understand and create images and language capabilities, maneuver across apps, "and draw from personal context to simplify and accelerate everyday tasks while taking an extraordinary step forward for privacy" in artificial intelligence.

Apple said it has partnered with ChatGPT creator OpenAI and its new Writing Tools will be available and also takes advantage of AI.

On Monday, a senior Apple executive added he new "Apple Intelligence" will be able to unlock "exciting new capabilities" to make a device "even more helpful and useful."

"From Writing Tools to help refine your writing, to summarized notifications that surface what's most important, to the ability to search for almost anything in your photos and videos by simply describing it," Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of Software Engineering, said.

Federighi says it's all built on a foundation of privacy with on-device processing and a "Private Cloud Compute," he said. Calling it "a groundbreaking new approach," Federighi added it "extends the privacy and security of iPhone into the cloud to protect users' information."

"This is just the beginning," the Apple executive said.

