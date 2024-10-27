Advertisement
Oct. 27, 2024 / 4:05 PM

Tropical storm conditions right as hurricane season enters final month

By Mark Moran & Allen Cone
Tropical storm activity is not expected during the next 48 hours, according to the National Hurricane Center. Image courtesy National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
1 of 2 | Tropical storm activity is not expected during the next 48 hours, according to the National Hurricane Center. Image courtesy National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Forecasters are monitoring the southwest Caribbean for possible late-season tropical development as a low pressure system is expected to form east of Central America and south of Jamaica in the final month of the Atlantic hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center said.

"Thereafter, this area of low pressure will be watched closely to see if it becomes better defined with concentrated thunderstorm activity. If that happens, then a tropical depression or storm could develop," the NHC said.

Any tropical weather development would not likely occur until the end of this week or early next, and would be called Patty if it becomes a named storm.

"The water temperatures are very warm, and we are expecting that the winds shear to be on the lower side," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert AlexDaSilva told USA Today. "So I think strongly something will develop."

November is the last month of hurricane season and typically generates one storm every one to two years, on average. In the past decade, the season's last storm came Oct. 28 and as late as Dec. 7. Last year, there were no named storms in November. But in 2022, Lisa, Martin and Nicole developed into hurricanes in the month.

Nicole struck the Atlantic coast of Florida that year, becoming only the fourth hurricane to make landfall on the mainland U.S. in recent history in November.

The Atlantic hurricane season begins on June 1 with Tropical Storm Alberto forming on June 19.

So far this year there have been 15 named storms with 10 hurricanes, including five that made landfall in the United States.

Three struck Florida: Debby, Helen and Milton, the first time 2005 four hurricanes made landfall in the state.

"Quite simply, we are tired," Ryan Truchelut, WeatherTiger meteorologist, said. "The 2024 hurricane season punched us harder than any in a generation."

