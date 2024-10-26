Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 26, 2024 / 11:53 AM

San Antonio poll worker punched by man told to remove political hat

By Mike Heuer
Jesse Lutzenberger is charged with a felony offense for allegedly punching a San Antonio poll worker who told him to remove his pro-Trump hat while inside polling location. Photo by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office
Jesse Lutzenberger is charged with a felony offense for allegedly punching a San Antonio poll worker who told him to remove his pro-Trump hat while inside polling location. Photo by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A man wearing a pro-Trump hat allegedly punched a poll worker who asked him to remove a political hat while at an early voting location in San Antonio Thursday evening.

Bexar County Sheriff's deputies arrested Jesse Lutzenberger, 63, on a charge of causing injury to an elderly person.

Advertisement

A 69-year-old poll worker Thursday evening saw Lutzenberger wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat and asked him to remove it due to Texas law banning political apparel inside voting sites.

Make America Great Again is former President Donald Trump's slogan, which he has used since 2016.

Related

Lutzenberger complied, voted and put the hat back on while still inside the building.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar on Friday during a media briefing said the clerk told Lutzenberger he had to leave and started to escort him from the building.

Witnesses said Lutzenberger threw arm into the poll worker who pushed then pushed Lutzenberger away.

Lutzenberger then threw several punches that struck the poll worker in the face, Salazar said.

A judge on Friday ordered Lutzenberger to pay a $30,000 bond, which court records indicate was paid to release the suspect from jail while awaiting trial on a felony charge for punching an elderly poll worker.

Advertisement

Texas law does not allow the wearing of shirts, hats, buttons or masks that support a political candidate or ballot proposal while within 100 feet of a polling place.

Those who do will be asked to turn their shirts inside out or remove offending clothing, such as a hat.

A violation is a misdemeanor punishable by a $500 fine.

Latest Headlines

Harris emphasizes abortion with Beyonce and Trump border during dueling Texas stops
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Harris emphasizes abortion with Beyonce and Trump border during dueling Texas stops
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump took their campaigns to Texas on Friday, with recording stars stumping for Harris while Trump promised "liberation day."
Grateful Dead bassist, co-founder Phil Lesh dies at 84
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Grateful Dead bassist, co-founder Phil Lesh dies at 84
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Phil Lesh, the innovative and unconventional bassist and founding member of the seminal American rock band The Grateful Dead, died Friday. He was 84.
Rapper Lil Durk arrested in Florida on murder-for-hire charge
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Rapper Lil Durk arrested in Florida on murder-for-hire charge
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Grammy award winning rapper Lil Durk, recognized as the leader of Chicago's "drill" hip hop scene, has been arrested and is being held without bond in Florida on a charge of murder for hire, jail records indicate
SpaceX Crew-8 astronaut remains hospitalized in stable condition after splashdown
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
SpaceX Crew-8 astronaut remains hospitalized in stable condition after splashdown
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- One of the NASA astronaut space station crew that splashed down early Friday morning off Pensacola, Fla., was in stable condition Friday at Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola after experiencing a medical issue.
Person of interest in custody in Army sergeant's death at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Person of interest in custody in Army sergeant's death at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A person of interest was in custody Friday in the death of a U.S. Army sergeant stationed at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri.
Washington Post breaks tradition, declines to issue endorsement for president
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Washington Post breaks tradition, declines to issue endorsement for president
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The Washington Post revealed Friday it will not make an endorsement for the 2024 presidential election, breaking a tradition at the newspaper that goes back to the 1980s.
'We all deserve' peace, Dolly Parton says as she is awarded Peace Through Music Award
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
'We all deserve' peace, Dolly Parton says as she is awarded Peace Through Music Award
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department and the Recording Academy Friday announced Grammy-award winning Dolly Parton is the 2024 winner of the PEACE Through Music Award.
CBP warns travelers about prohibited produce ahead of Halloween, Day of the Dead
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
CBP warns travelers about prohibited produce ahead of Halloween, Day of the Dead
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection is warning travelers coming from Mexico about bringing certain agricultural items back with them, with Halloween and two other major holidays on the horizon.
CDC: 75 people infected from E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's burgers
U.S. News // 1 day ago
CDC: 75 people infected from E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's burgers
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- McDonald's is naming the supplier believed to be responsible for causing an E. coli outbreak linked to the company's Quarter Pounders across 10 states, as the number of infected people climbed to 75 Friday.
Musk's super PAC resumes $1 million giveaways to registered voters
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Musk's super PAC resumes $1 million giveaways to registered voters
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Billionaire Elon Musk's super political action committee has resumed handing out $1 million checks to people who register to vote in seven swing states, despite a warning letter from the U.S. Justice Department.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SpaceX Crew-8 astronaut remains hospitalized in stable condition after splashdown
SpaceX Crew-8 astronaut remains hospitalized in stable condition after splashdown
Wary of Japan's 'Asian NATO' proposal, neighboring countries stick with web of alternatives to deter China
Wary of Japan's 'Asian NATO' proposal, neighboring countries stick with web of alternatives to deter China
Rapper Lil Durk arrested in Florida on murder-for-hire charge
Rapper Lil Durk arrested in Florida on murder-for-hire charge
Grateful Dead bassist, co-founder Phil Lesh dies at 84
Grateful Dead bassist, co-founder Phil Lesh dies at 84
CBP warns travelers about prohibited produce ahead of Halloween, Day of the Dead
CBP warns travelers about prohibited produce ahead of Halloween, Day of the Dead
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement