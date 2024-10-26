Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 26, 2024 / 11:12 AM / Updated at 11:24 AM

Harris emphasizes abortion with Beyonce and Trump the border during dueling Texas stops

By Mike Heuer
Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris (L) embraces singer Beyonce during a campaign rally Friday at the Shell Energy Stadium in Houston. Photo by Carlos Ramirez/EPA-EFE
1 of 2 | Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris (L) embraces singer Beyonce during a campaign rally Friday at the Shell Energy Stadium in Houston. Photo by Carlos Ramirez/EPA-EFE

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump took their presidential campaigns to Texas on Friday, with recording stars stumping for Harris while Trump promised "liberation day."

Houston native Beyonce made a campaign appearance for Harris during a visit to Houston but did not perform for the audience.

Advertisement

Beyonce introduced Harris for the Houston rally at the Shell Energy Stadium while Trump promised the Nov. 5 general election would be "liberation day in America" for U.S. voters during his campaign stop at an airport hangar in Austin.

Beyonce said she was at Harris' Houston campaign event as a mother and cited concerns about the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2022.

Advertisement

"Imagine our daughters growing up, seeing what's possible, with no ceilings, no limitations," Beyonce told the audience of about 30,000.

The 32-time Grammy-winning singer said she wanted her "children and all children" to "have the freedom to control our bodies" while living in a world where they are not divided.

When Harris took the stage, she blamed Trump for appointing three justices to the Supreme Court and the subsequent 2022 Dobbs decision that said the federal government has no say in abortion and remanded the matter to the states.

Harris said voters must send Trump a "message" for the Supreme Court's decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.

Texas country musician Willie Nelson also attended Harris' Houston rally.

In Austin, Trump spoke with podcaster Joe Rogans for three hours.

He held a private rally for supporters at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. He was joined by Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.

Trump focused on Harris and the millions of immigrants who have entered Texas and other states while Harris was in charge of the border.

Trump called Texas the "largest ground zero" for what he called a "border invasion" and said Harris would spend Friday in Texas "rubbing shoulders with woke celebrities" instead of meeting with Texans affected by migrant crime.

Advertisement

Alexis Nungaray, whose 12-year-old daughter, Jocelyn, was raped and murdered by two undocumented migrants from Venezuela, spoke briefly during Trump's event.

She said Harris only reached out to her recently and gave her an insincere apology that Nungaray called "convenient" for Harris' campaign.

National Border Patrol Council Local 3307 President Paul Perez also spoke at Trump's rally and said Harris was in Texas to "party like a fool on stage with celebrities" instead of addressing the border.

He said Trump "strikes fears in the enemies of America"and would fix matters related to undocumented migrants.

Trump said he would end the current administration's open border policies and undertake the "largest deportation program in American history" starting on his first day in office.

Trump flew to Michigan for a campaign rally at the airport in Traverse City, Mich. His plane was delayed three hours and he didn't start speaking until 10:30 p.m. Some supporters left early and others waited in weather in the 50s.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Grateful Dead bassist, co-founder Phil Lesh dies at 84
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Grateful Dead bassist, co-founder Phil Lesh dies at 84
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Phil Lesh, the innovative and unconventional bassist and founding member of the seminal American rock band The Grateful Dead, died Friday. He was 84.
Rapper Lil Durk arrested in Florida on murder-for-hire charge
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Rapper Lil Durk arrested in Florida on murder-for-hire charge
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Grammy award winning rapper Lil Durk, recognized as the leader of Chicago's "drill" hip hop scene, has been arrested and is being held without bond in Florida on a charge of murder for hire, jail records indicate
SpaceX Crew-8 astronaut remains hospitalized in stable condition after splashdown
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
SpaceX Crew-8 astronaut remains hospitalized in stable condition after splashdown
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- One of the NASA astronaut space station crew that splashed down early Friday morning off Pensacola, Fla., was in stable condition Friday at Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola after experiencing a medical issue.
Person of interest in custody in Army sergeant's death at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Person of interest in custody in Army sergeant's death at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A person of interest was in custody Friday in the death of a U.S. Army sergeant stationed at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri.
Washington Post breaks tradition, declines to issue endorsement for president
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Washington Post breaks tradition, declines to issue endorsement for president
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The Washington Post revealed Friday it will not make an endorsement for the 2024 presidential election, breaking a tradition at the newspaper that goes back to the 1980s.
'We all deserve' peace, Dolly Parton says as she is awarded Peace Through Music Award
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
'We all deserve' peace, Dolly Parton says as she is awarded Peace Through Music Award
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department and the Recording Academy Friday announced Grammy-award winning Dolly Parton is the 2024 winner of the PEACE Through Music Award.
CBP warns travelers about prohibited produce ahead of Halloween, Day of the Dead
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
CBP warns travelers about prohibited produce ahead of Halloween, Day of the Dead
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection is warning travelers coming from Mexico about bringing certain agricultural items back with them, with Halloween and two other major holidays on the horizon.
CDC: 75 people infected from E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's burgers
U.S. News // 1 day ago
CDC: 75 people infected from E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's burgers
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- McDonald's is naming the supplier believed to be responsible for causing an E. coli outbreak linked to the company's Quarter Pounders across 10 states, as the number of infected people climbed to 75 Friday.
Musk's super PAC resumes $1 million giveaways to registered voters
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Musk's super PAC resumes $1 million giveaways to registered voters
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Billionaire Elon Musk's super political action committee has resumed handing out $1 million checks to people who register to vote in seven swing states, despite a warning letter from the U.S. Justice Department.
NYSE seeks SEC approval for extended 22-hour-per-day stock trading
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
NYSE seeks SEC approval for extended 22-hour-per-day stock trading
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- New York Stock Exchange parent company Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. said Friday weekday electronic trading will be extended to 22 hours a day, subject to regulatory approval.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SpaceX Crew-8 astronaut remains hospitalized in stable condition after splashdown
SpaceX Crew-8 astronaut remains hospitalized in stable condition after splashdown
Wary of Japan's 'Asian NATO' proposal, neighboring countries stick with web of alternatives to deter China
Wary of Japan's 'Asian NATO' proposal, neighboring countries stick with web of alternatives to deter China
Rapper Lil Durk arrested in Florida on murder-for-hire charge
Rapper Lil Durk arrested in Florida on murder-for-hire charge
Grateful Dead bassist, co-founder Phil Lesh dies at 84
Grateful Dead bassist, co-founder Phil Lesh dies at 84
Washington Post breaks tradition, declines to issue endorsement for president
Washington Post breaks tradition, declines to issue endorsement for president
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement