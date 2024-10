A person of interest was in custody Friday in the death of Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., soldier Sgt. Sarah Roque, 23. Her body was found in a dumpster on the base hours after she missed formation Monday. Her death is being investigated as a homicide. Photo courtesy of Fort Leonard Wood

"This is a tragedy, this is something that we never want to happen," said Fort Leonard Wood commander Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck in a statement. "We never want for the family to have to endure or the unit to have to endure."

He added, "Sgt. Roque was a daughter, sister, friend and soldier who chose to serve our country bravely and honorably."

The dumpster where Roque's body was found is next to single soldier housing.

According to a Thursday statement from Fort Leonard Wood, the homicide investigation of the death is being conducted by the Army Criminal Investigation Division.

No details were provided on the person of interest taken into custody.

According to Fort Leonard Wood, Roque is from Ligonier, Ind., and served as a Mine Dog Handler with the K9 Detachment, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 5th Engineer Battalion.

She enlisted in 2020.

Her awards and decorations included the Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.