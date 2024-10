1 of 3 | McDonald’s is naming the supplier believed to be responsible for causing an E. coli outbreak linked to the company’s Quarter Pounders across 10 states that has left one person dead and dozens sick. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- McDonald's is naming the supplier believed to be responsible for causing an E. coli outbreak linked to the company's Quarter Pounders across 10 states that has left one person dead and dozens sick. The fast food chain confirmed California-based Taylor Farms supplied onions that are likely behind the bacterial outbreak. Advertisement

Following the news, other fast food chains pulled onions produced at a Taylor Farms facility in Colorado from some of their locations.

Yum Brands is pulling fresh diced and whole onions from some of its KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell locations, while Burger King is taking similar steps.

"We will continue following supplier and regulatory guidance to ensure the ongoing safety and quality of our food," Yum Foods told CBS News in a statement.

Around 5% of Burger King locations in the United States receive their onions from Taylor Farms, which was founded in Salinas, Calif., in 1995 and is well known for its pre-made salad kits.

"We test both raw and finished products for pathogens and have found no traces of E. coli. We have never seen E. coli O157:H7 associated with onions in the past," Taylor Farms said in a general statement, without specifically mentioning the current outbreak.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Taylor Farms Colorado removed yellow onions from the market produced out of our Colorado facility.

"We continue to work closely with [the] FDA and CDC during this ongoing investigation. Our priority is the health and wellness of our customers and consumers and the safety and quality of our products."

Earlier this week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was looking into what it calls a "fast-moving" outbreak of E.coli, which is being linked to the death of one person in Colorado. At least 49 people have gotten sick, including 10 that required hospitalization.

The first E. coli case linked to a McDonald's Quarter Pounder was reported in late September.

Most E. coli bacteria are harmless and part of a normal intestinal tract, according to the CDC

However, people can get infected after swallowing E. coli, often through contaminated food or water or contact with animals, environments, or other people.