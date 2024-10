1 of 3 | Billionaire Elon Musk's super political action committee has resumed handing out $1 million checks to people who register to vote in seven swing states, despite a warning letter from the U.S. Justice Department. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Billionaire Elon Musk's super political action committee resumed handing out $1 million checks to people who register to vote in seven swing states, despite a warning letter from the U.S. Justice Department. The America PAC on Thursday issued payments to people in Wisconsin and Michigan.

This comes after the Justice Department reportedly notified Musk and the super PAC in a letter that the giveaways may violate a federal law that prohibits paying people to vote.

The giveaways started last Saturday and the America PAC has now distributed a total of six $1 million payments.

Musk's group appeared Wednesday to halt the payments, before resuming the plan of action Thursday.

The America PAC has pledged to give away $1 million per day to registered voters in Arizona, Michigan, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania or Wisconsin, in an effort to garner support for former president Donald Trump.

Musk first announced the giveaway during a Trump rally in Harrisburg, Pa., on Saturday.

Criticism quickly followed, with a bipartisan group of lawmakers sending a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland asking for the Justice Department to review the tactic and determine if any laws were being broken. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was among the Republicans to sign the letter.

The sweepstakes' first three winners came from Pennsylvania, while the fourth was in North Carolina.

Musk has been an outspoken supporter of Trump, appearing at the Republican candidate's town hall engagements and rallying support.

In order to be eligible for the America PAC giveaways, people must be registered to vote in the seven swing states. They are also required to sign a petition supporting free speech and the right to bear arms.