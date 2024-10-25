Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 25, 2024 / 2:21 PM

'We all deserve' peace, Dolly Parton says as she is awarded Peace Through Music Award

By Doug Cunningham
The U.S. State Department and the Recording Academy Friday announced Grammy-award winning Dolly Parton is the 2024 winner of the PEACE Through Music Award. Screenshot/UPI/You Tube
The U.S. State Department and the Recording Academy Friday announced Grammy-award winning Dolly Parton is the 2024 winner of the PEACE Through Music Award. Screenshot/UPI/You Tube

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department and the Recording Academy Friday announced Grammy-award winning Dolly Parton is the 2024 winner of the PEACE Through Music Award.

The award honors an American music industry artist, professional or group that has "played an invaluable role in cross-cultural exchanges and whose work advances peace and mutual understanding globally."

Advertisement

An award celebration was scheduled for Friday night at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles.

In a videotaped acceptance, Parton sang a few lines of a song about peace.

Related

"Is that not what we're all looking for? A little peace," Parton said. "We all want it. Some of us, all around this whole world can only dream about it. But as people, we all deserve it."

She said she started writing songs even before starting school. She said writing and singing brought her peace and it was a way to express herself through her music.

"To this day I get my personal peace from writing, from singing, from sharing with you," Parton added in the video. "It's my way of communicating and hoping that every word or line in one of my songs might bring the listener some kind of peace."

Advertisement

The State Department said in a statement, "An icon and force across the music industry, having reached audiences at home and abroad for generations, -- with future generations to engage still -- Parton embodies all that the PEACE Through Music Award represents: understanding, peace, inclusion, and unity. While her selection as this year's awardee is grounded in her music and public persona, Parton's commitment to serving others is unparalleled."

The State Department cited her Imagination Library for underserved children from the hills of Appalachia to Australia's outback and her work a "a champion of public health."

The PEACE Through Music Award is part of the State Department's Global Music Diplomacy Initiative launched by Secretary Antony Blinken in 2023.

Parton is a country music star who was also recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Her recent album Rockstar earned her six #1s on the Billboard charts.

During her music career, she has had 27 albums certified gold, platinum and multi-platinum. Parton also scored 26 #1 songs on the Billboard country charts.

Recently Parton donated $1 million to the Mountain Ways Foundation to assist Hurricane Helene relief efforts while her Dollywood Parks & Resorts and The Dollywood Foundation donated an additional $1 million.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Astronaut remains hospitalized in stable condition after splashdown
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
Astronaut remains hospitalized in stable condition after splashdown
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- One of the NASA astronaut space station crew that splashed down early Friday morning off Pensacola Florida was in stable condition Friday at Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola in Florida after experiencing a medical issue.
Person of interest in custody in Army sergeant's death at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri
U.S. News // 43 minutes ago
Person of interest in custody in Army sergeant's death at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A person of interest was in custody Friday in the death of a U.S. Army sergeant stationed at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri.
Washington Post breaks tradition, declines to issue endorsement for president
U.S. News // 51 minutes ago
Washington Post breaks tradition, declines to issue endorsement for president
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The Washington Post revealed Friday it will not make an endorsement for the 2024 presidential election, breaking a tradition at the newspaper that goes back to the 1980s.
CBP warns travelers about prohibited produce ahead of Halloween, Day of the Dead
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
CBP warns travelers about prohibited produce ahead of Halloween, Day of the Dead
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection is warning travelers coming from Mexico about bringing certain agricultural items back with them, with Halloween and two other major holidays on the horizon.
CDC: 75 people infected from E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's burgers
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
CDC: 75 people infected from E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's burgers
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- McDonald's is naming the supplier believed to be responsible for causing an E. coli outbreak linked to the company's Quarter Pounders across 10 states, as the number of infected people climbed to 75 Friday.
Musk's super PAC resumes $1 million giveaways to registered voters
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Musk's super PAC resumes $1 million giveaways to registered voters
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Billionaire Elon Musk's super political action committee has resumed handing out $1 million checks to people who register to vote in seven swing states, despite a warning letter from the U.S. Justice Department.
NYSE seeks SEC approval for extended 22-hour-per-day stock trading
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
NYSE seeks SEC approval for extended 22-hour-per-day stock trading
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- New York Stock Exchange parent company Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. said Friday weekday electronic trading will be extended to 22 hours a day, subject to regulatory approval.
Education Department proposes student debt relief for 8M borrowers facing financial hardships
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Education Department proposes student debt relief for 8M borrowers facing financial hardships
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The Education Department said Friday it is using new rules to deliver student debt relief to almost eight million borrowers as they struggle with their loans as well as financial hardships.
Six states, Washington, D.C., to vote on adopting, abandoning ranked choice voting
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Six states, Washington, D.C., to vote on adopting, abandoning ranked choice voting
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Voters in Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon and Washington, D.C., will vote on propositions to adopt ranked choice voting for primaries, local, state and federal elections.
Two U.S. soldiers injured in Iraqi operation en route to Walter Reed
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Two U.S. soldiers injured in Iraqi operation en route to Walter Reed
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Two U.S. soldiers wounded in a raid targeting Islamic State leaders in Iraq earlier this week are heading to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for care, Pentagon officials said Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Six states, Washington, D.C., to vote on adopting, abandoning ranked choice voting
Six states, Washington, D.C., to vote on adopting, abandoning ranked choice voting
No injuries reported after fire destroys empty U.S. Army warehouse in South Korea
No injuries reported after fire destroys empty U.S. Army warehouse in South Korea
Police arrest man after Ariz. mailbox fire destroys small number of ballots
Police arrest man after Ariz. mailbox fire destroys small number of ballots
Tulsi Gabbard to join Donald Trump at Vegas rally celebrating AAPI heritage
Tulsi Gabbard to join Donald Trump at Vegas rally celebrating AAPI heritage
Ex-soldier gets 30 years for killing pregnant Army private 2 decades ago in Germany
Ex-soldier gets 30 years for killing pregnant Army private 2 decades ago in Germany
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement