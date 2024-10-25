Trending
Oct. 25, 2024 / 4:25 PM

Rapper Lil Durk arrested in Florida on murder-for-hire charge

By Don Jacobson
Rapper Lil Durk, whose real name is Durk Banks, was jailed in Florida this week on charges of murder-for-hire, according to jail records. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Rapper Lil Durk, whose real name is Durk Banks, was jailed in Florida this week on charges of murder-for-hire, according to jail records. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Grammy award winning rapper Lil Durk, recognized as the creative leader of Chicago's "drill" hip hop scene, has been arrested and is being held without bond in Florida on a charge of murder for hire, jail records indicate.

Lil Durk, whose real name is Durk Banks, was booked into the Broward County, Fla., jail by U.S. Marshals on Thursday, according to jail records obtained by multiple media outlets.

The 32-year-old's arrest came on the same day it was revealed that several other members of his "Only the Family" hip hop collective were taken into custody as part of a federal indictment issued in California related to an alleged effort to carry out a revenge killing in retaliation for the death of an OTF member in 2020.

Without specifically naming him, information contained in the indictment unsealed Thursday makes it clear the shooting victim in question was Dayvon Daquan Bennett, also known as "King Von," who was part of OTF and collaborated with Lil Durk on music, according to NBC News.

Bennett was killed in an Atlanta nightclub on Nov. 6, 2020, after getting into a physical altercation with a person identified only as "T.B." Afterwards, an OTF member identified as "Co-Conspirator 1" stated they would pay a bounty to anyone who took part in killing T.B. for his role in the nightclub slaying, prosecutors said.

"T.B." is likely a reference to rapper Quando Rondo, whose real name is Tyquian Terrel Bowman, Variety reported.

Five associates of Lil Durk's collective were charged with unsuccessfully attempting to kill T.B. in August 2022 in Los Angeles. While T.B. was not killed in that assault, another person identified as "S.R.," likely Saviay'a Robinson, did die in the incident, resulting in charges of "murder-for-hire resulting in death" against three OTF members and two others.

Durk is widely regarded as the founder and most influential member of the "drill" rap music genre based in Chicago, which includes other successful artists such as Chief Keef, Lil Reese and G Herbo.

He is a top-selling artist whose single "All My Life" hit No. 2 on the Hot 100 last year and earned him a Grammy for best melodic rap performance.

