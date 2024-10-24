Tulsi Gabbard to join Donald Trump at Vegas rally celebrating AAPI heritage

Former President Donald Trump attends a town hall campaign event at the Lancaster Convention Center in Lancaster, Pa., on Sunday and is scheduled to appear as a special guest during the United for Change rally in Las Vegas Thursday night. Photo by David Muse/UPI | License Photo

The free public event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. PDT.

The United for Change rally is intended to celebrate the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community while encouraging greater civic involvement.

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, is scheduled to attend along with former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

Gabbard, who was the nation's first Samoan-American member of Congress, recently left the Democratic Party and joined the Republican Party.

She has endorsed Trump for president and has been appointed to his presidential transition team if he wins another term in office.

Trump campaigned in Tempe, Ariz., earlier Tuesday to shore up support among voters in that swing state.

Arizona and Nevada are among seven swing states that could decide whether Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris becomes the nation's next president.

The other swing states are Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia, where Harris has a campaign event scheduled Thursday night in Atlanta.