Oct. 24, 2024 / 7:36 PM

Tulsi Gabbard to join Donald Trump at Vegas rally celebrating AAPI heritage

By Mike Heuer
Former President Donald Trump attends a town hall campaign event at the Lancaster Convention Center in Lancaster, Pa., on Sunday and is scheduled to appear as a special guest during the United for Change rally in Las Vegas Thursday night. Photo by David Muse/UPI
Former President Donald Trump attends a town hall campaign event at the Lancaster Convention Center in Lancaster, Pa., on Sunday and is scheduled to appear as a special guest during the United for Change rally in Las Vegas Thursday night. Photo by David Muse/UPI

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump will join Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk at an Asian-American and Pacific Islander event in Las Vegas Thursday night.

Trump is appearing as a special guest speaker during the United for Change rally sponsored by Turning Point Action and the Turning Point PAC at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The free public event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. PDT.

The United for Change rally is intended to celebrate the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community while encouraging greater civic involvement.

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, is scheduled to attend along with former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

Gabbard, who was the nation's first Samoan-American member of Congress, recently left the Democratic Party and joined the Republican Party.

She has endorsed Trump for president and has been appointed to his presidential transition team if he wins another term in office.

Trump campaigned in Tempe, Ariz., earlier Tuesday to shore up support among voters in that swing state.

Arizona and Nevada are among seven swing states that could decide whether Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris becomes the nation's next president.

The other swing states are Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia, where Harris has a campaign event scheduled Thursday night in Atlanta.

Latest Headlines

Obama, Bruce Springsteen to join Harris at Georgia rally
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Obama, Bruce Springsteen to join Harris at Georgia rally
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will be joined by former President Barack Obama, rocker Bruce Springsteen and other celebrities during a campaign event in Atlanta Thursday night.
Police arrest man after Ariz. mailbox fire destroys small number of ballots
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
Police arrest man after Ariz. mailbox fire destroys small number of ballots
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Police have arrested a suspect for allegedly starting a fire in a United States Postal Service mailbox in Phoenix that damaged a number of election ballots, officials announced Thursday.
Biden issues AI directives for federal agencies in effort to maintain U.S. advantage
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden issues AI directives for federal agencies in effort to maintain U.S. advantage
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- The United States has a lead on the global development of artificial intelligence, which President Joe Biden wants to maintain via a memorandum issued Thursday. "The United States must lead the world in responsible appli
FAA announces almost $1B in aid for airport renovations, upgrades
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
FAA announces almost $1B in aid for airport renovations, upgrades
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- More than 100 airports in 46 U.S. states and territories are set to receive a share of nearly $1 billion dollars for updates, the Federal Aviation Administration announced Thursday.
L.A. county DA: Menendez brothers have 'paid their debt to society'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
L.A. county DA: Menendez brothers have 'paid their debt to society'
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said brothers Erik and Lyle Menendez have paid their debt to society and should be made eligible for immediate parole.
TKO Holdings buys Professional Bull Riders, On Location and IMG in $3.25B stock deal
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
TKO Holdings buys Professional Bull Riders, On Location and IMG in $3.25B stock deal
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Sports company TKO Holdings Thursday announced acquisition of Professional Bull Riders, On Location and IMG in an all-equity transaction with Endeavor Holdings Inc. worth $3.25 billion.
Trump says that, if re-elected, he will fire special prosecutor Jack Smith
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump says that, if re-elected, he will fire special prosecutor Jack Smith
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- GOP presidential candidate and convicted felon Donald Trump said Thursday that, if he's re-elected, he will fire special counsel Jack Smith.
Southwest Airlines activist investor group deal adds six board members, CEO stays
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Southwest Airlines activist investor group deal adds six board members, CEO stays
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Southwest Airlines Thursday reached an agreement with activist investor Elliot Investment Management to head off a proxy battle.
EPA adopts stronger lead paint exposure standards
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
EPA adopts stronger lead paint exposure standards
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency Thursday finalized stronger standards for identifying and cleaning up lead paint dust in pre-1978 U.S. homes and child care facilities.
DNA links serial killer to 45-year-old cold case in Illinois
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
DNA links serial killer to 45-year-old cold case in Illinois
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Forty-five years after 17-year-old Kathy Halle was killed in the Illinois village of North Aurora, police have finally identified her murderer as serial killer Bruce Lindahl.
