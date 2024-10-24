Trending
Oct. 24, 2024 / 11:51 PM

TreeHouse Foods expands waffle and pancake recall

By Mark Moran
TreeHouse Foods has recalled more than 200 frozen waffle and 30 pancake varieties due to potential Photo courtesy of TreeHouse Foods Inc.
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- TreeHouse Foods has expanded a voluntary recall to include frozen toaster waffle, Belgian waffle and pancake products, due to potential listeria contamination, the company announced Thursday.

The company added more than 200 frozen waffle and 30 pancake varieties to its recall.

"Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems," a statement from the Food and Drug Administration said.

The latest action is an expansion of the company's recall that was initially issued on Oct. 18, and expanded after additional testing at the manufacturing facility in question.

The recalled products were distributed throughout the United States and Canada and packed in various formats under several brand names at popular stores including Albertsons, Aldi, Dollar General, Foodhold, HEB, Kroger, Publix, Trader Joe's, Target and Walmart, among others.

Healthy people can suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea from Listeria.

There have been no illnesses reported, TreeHouse said, and issued the recall and its expansion out of an abundance of caution because of testing done at the manufacturing facility.

