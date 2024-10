1 of 3 | Actor Samuel L. Jackson speaks during a campaign rally with Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and Former president Barack Obama at the James R Hallford Stadium in Clarkston, Georgia on Thursday, October 24, 2024. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will be joined by former President Barack Obama, rocker Bruce Springsteen and other celebrities during a campaign event in Atlanta Thursday night. Harris also is expected to be joined by actor Samuel L. Jackson, director Spike Lee and filmmaker and actor Tyler Perry. Advertisement

The campaign event was scheduled to start at 6:45 p.m. EDT and can be streamed online at C-Span.

Springsteen also is performing a concert at Hallford Stadium in Clarkston, Ga., to kick off a series of concerts in battleground states leading up to the Nov. 5 election.

With 12 days to go before the election and Georgia among seven swing states whose outcomes could decide the presidential election, the campaign event is an important stop for Harris.

Harris held a "CNN town hall" event hosted by CNN's Anderson Cooper Wednesday evening, during which she declared her opponent and former President Donald Trump a "fascist."

Advertisement

Trump is campaigning in western states with campaign events scheduled in Tempe, Ariz.,and Las Vegas on Thursday.