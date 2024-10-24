Trending
Oct. 24, 2024 / 2:15 PM

L.A. county district attorney soon will announce decision on Menendez brothers

By Mike Heuer
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon has scheduled a Thursday afternoon news conference to announce his decision on sentencing for Erik and Lyle Menendez, who are serving consecutive life sentences for the 1989 double murders of their parents. Photo courtesy of Los Angeles District Attorney Office
1 of 3 | Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon has scheduled a Thursday afternoon news conference to announce his decision on sentencing for Erik and Lyle Menendez, who are serving consecutive life sentences for the 1989 double murders of their parents. Photo courtesy of Los Angeles District Attorney Office

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon has scheduled a news conference at 1:30 p.m. PDT to announce his decision regarding a potential re-sentencing for convicted murderers Erik and Lyle Menendez.

Gascon said he will announce whether or not he supports re-sentencing the brothers, which might lead to their eventual release from prison.

If Gascon recommends new sentences for the brothers, a judge would have to make the final decision, and a hearing is scheduled for Nov. 26.

Each of the Menendez brothers is serving two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole for the murders of their parents on Aug. 20, 1989.

Erik, 53, and Lyle, 56, shot and killed their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, while inside the family's home in Beverly Hills.

Lyle was 21 and Erik 18 when they murdered their parents with shotguns that they bought several days prior to the killings.

Prosecutors argued the pair murdered their rich parents to obtain their wealth while the brothers claimed they acted in self-defense after their father allegedly sexually abused them for several years.

Each brother was tried twice after their respective trials were declared mistrials in 1993.

A second trial in 1996 ended with first-degree murder convictions and two consecutive life sentences without parole for each brother.

The judge in the second trial refused to allow defense attorneys to introduce evidence of sexual abuse by Jose Menendez.

Netflix recently produced and aired a highly watched film on the matter entitled Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, which has stirred public interest in the case.

Gascon, who is running for re-election, on Oct. 3 told media he was reviewing the case and in particular evidence of Jose Menendez' alleged sexual abuse of one of his sons and of a former Menudo band member.

Gascon appeared on a CNN show hosted by Jake Tapper on Tuesday and said he would have a decision by the end of the week.

Gascon is facing a strong challenge from former federal prosecutor Nathan Hochman for another term as Los Angeles County District Attorney.

