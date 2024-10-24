Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 24, 2024 / 2:24 PM

Trump says that, if re-elected, he will fire special prosecutor Jack Smith

By Doug Cunningham
GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump said Thursday that, if he's elected, he will fire special counsel Jack Smith, the prosecutor charging Trump for alleged criminal conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump said Thursday that, if he's elected, he will fire special counsel Jack Smith, the prosecutor charging Trump for alleged criminal conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- GOP presidential candidate and convicted felon Donald Trump said Thursday that, if he's re-elected, he will fire special counsel Jack Smith, the prosecutor charging him in the alleged criminal conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election.

Smith alleges in court filings that Trump carried out a "criminal scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election." Trump denies the charges.

Advertisement

Trump told right-wing radio host Hugh Hewitt, "It's so easy -- I would fire him within two seconds."

Smith's Jan. 6 case said Trump's scheme is not immune to prosecution because the president has no official duties in election certification and Trump conspired as a private candidate.

Related

"Working with a team of private co-conspirators, the defendant acted as a candidate when he pursued multiple criminal means to disrupt, through fraud and deceit, the government function by which votes are collected and counted," Smith said in an October 2 motion in the case.

Smith's office declined to comment on Trump's threat about possibly firing Smith.

If Trump becomes president again, he will have the opportunity to fire Smith to end both the Jan. 6 criminal charges and the classified documents case criminal cases on which Smith is prosecuting Trump.

Advertisement

Trump has made no secret of his desire to use presidential power if he can get it again to seek vengeance on Trump's political enemies and to weaponize the Justice Department against them.

He has repeatedly said he feels entitled to use presidential power to go after his political enemies.

Trump has referred to his political adversaries as "the enemy from within."

Even with that presidential power, Trump would have no power to wipe out his convictions on 34 felonies in New York state for falsifying business records in order to keep damaging information about him from voters in the 2016 election.

Vice President Kamala Harris has warned in her campaign that Trump seeks unchecked power in November.

She said during a CNN Town Hall Wednesday she agrees with former Trump Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly, who said Trump is a fascist.

Asked directly whether she considers Trump a fascist Harris replied, "Yes I do. Yes I do."

Kelley also said Trump would rule like a dictator, expressed admiration Hitler and wanted generals like Hitler's, loyal to the leader, not the constitution.

Kelly said Trump had no understanding of the rule of law or the constitution.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

L.A. county district attorney soon will announce decision on Menendez brothers
U.S. News // 51 minutes ago
L.A. county district attorney soon will announce decision on Menendez brothers
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon has scheduled a news conference at 1:30 p.m. PDT to announce his decision regarding a potential re-sentencing for convicted murderers Erik and Lyle Menendez.
Southwest Airlines activist investor group deal adds six board members, CEO stays
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Southwest Airlines activist investor group deal adds six board members, CEO stays
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Southwest Airlines Thursday reached an agreement with activist investor Elliot Investment Management to head off a proxy battle.
EPA adopts stronger lead paint exposure standards
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
EPA adopts stronger lead paint exposure standards
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency Thursday finalized stronger standards for identifying and cleaning up lead paint dust in pre-1978 U.S. homes and child care facilities.
DNA links serial killer to 45-year-old cold case in Illinois
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
DNA links serial killer to 45-year-old cold case in Illinois
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Forty-five years after 17-year-old Kathy Halle was killed in the Illinois village of North Aurora, police have finally identified her murderer as serial killer Bruce Lindahl.
Pa. high court rules provisional ballots cast must be counted if mail-in ballots rejected
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Pa. high court rules provisional ballots cast must be counted if mail-in ballots rejected
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Pennsylvania county election officials must count provisional ballots cast by voters whose mail-in ballots were rejected due to errors, the state's highest court ruled.
Boeing Machinists reject deal to end nearly six-week strike
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Boeing Machinists reject deal to end nearly six-week strike
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Striking Boeing Machinists voted Wednesday night to reject a tentative deal with the struggling aerospace giant and continue its nearly six-week strike.
U.S. charges Venezuelan media tycoon with money laundering
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
U.S. charges Venezuelan media tycoon with money laundering
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- The United States on Wednesday charged a Venezuela media tycoon for his role in a massive bribery scheme that saw hundreds of millions of dollars laundered through the U.S. financial system.
Search suspended for passenger who fell overboard from Taylor Swift-themed cruise
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Search suspended for passenger who fell overboard from Taylor Swift-themed cruise
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- The search for a woman, who fell overboard Tuesday night from a Taylor Swift-themed Royal Caribbean cruise ship in the Bahamas, was suspended Wednesday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Indiana women identify 'bridge guy' on day of teens' double murder
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Indiana women identify 'bridge guy' on day of teens' double murder
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Two women, who were teens walking near the Monon High Bridge trail in Delphi, Ind., on the same day two younger girls were murdered nearly eight years ago, testified Wednesday that they recognize the suspect.
L.A. Times editorials editor quits over decision to withhold presidential endorsement
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
L.A. Times editorials editor quits over decision to withhold presidential endorsement
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- The editorials editor of the Los Angeles Times resigned Wednesday after a decision by the newspaper's owner not to endorse a nominee for president.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kentucky state lawmaker succumbs to injuries after lawn mower accident
Kentucky state lawmaker succumbs to injuries after lawn mower accident
SpaceX Crew-8 astronauts undock from ISS, begin journey home to Earth
SpaceX Crew-8 astronauts undock from ISS, begin journey home to Earth
White House: North Korean troops would be 'fair game' in Ukraine
White House: North Korean troops would be 'fair game' in Ukraine
19-year-old female Walmart employee in Canada found dead in store walk-in oven
19-year-old female Walmart employee in Canada found dead in store walk-in oven
No bail for NFL Ravens fan accused of unprovoked attack on Commanders fans
No bail for NFL Ravens fan accused of unprovoked attack on Commanders fans
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement