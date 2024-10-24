Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 24, 2024 / 3:23 PM

TKO Holdings buys Professional Bull Riders, On Location and IMG in $3.25B stock deal

By Doug Cunningham
Sports company TKO Holdings Thursday announced acquisition of Professional Bull Riders, On Location and IMG in an all-stock deal with Endeavor Holdings, Inc. worth $3.25 billion. TKO also announced up to $2 billion in stock buybacks. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Sports company TKO Holdings Thursday announced acquisition of Professional Bull Riders, On Location and IMG in an all-stock deal with Endeavor Holdings, Inc. worth $3.25 billion. TKO also announced up to $2 billion in stock buybacks. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Sports company TKO Holdings Thursday announced acquisition of Professional Bull Riders, On Location and IMG in an all-equity transaction with Endeavor Holdings Inc. worth $3.25 billion.

The deal is expected to broaden TKO's focus beyond its current operation of leagues to expand into luxury hospitality and media rights consultancy.

Advertisement

TKO also said it will use up to $2 billion for a stock buyback program of its Class A common stock, along with a quarterly cash dividend program.

TKO said that under that dividend program, Class A common stock holders will "receive their pro rata share of $75.0 million in quarterly distributions to be made by TKO Operating Company, LLC."

Related

Ariel Emanuel, executive chair and CEO of TKO, said in a statement, "Today's announcements reflect the continued strength of our underlying business and our commitment to deploying capital through a balanced capital allocation strategy, including through our share repurchase program and quarterly cash dividend program. This underscores our continued focus on delivering sustainable long-term value for our shareholders."

TKO President and COO Mark Shapiro said in a statement, "PBR, On Location, and IMG are industry-leading assets that meaningfully enhance TKO's portfolio and strengthen our position in premium sports globally. Within TKO, they will help power the growth of our revenue streams and position us to capture even more upside from some of the most attractive parts of our sports ecosystem: media rights, live events, ticket sales, premium experiences, brand partnerships, and site fees."

Advertisement

TKO said in a statement describing the deal, "TKO will acquire the Endeavor assets for a total consideration of $3.25 billion ... Endeavor will receive approximately 26.14 million common units of TKO Operating Company LLC and will subscribe for an equal number of shares of TKO's Class B common stock, with Endeavor expected to own approximately 59% of TKO alongside the other existing TKO shareholders, who will own the remaining 41% upon completion of the transaction."

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close in the first half of 2025.

Latest Headlines

Trump says that, if re-elected, he will fire special prosecutor Jack Smith
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump says that, if re-elected, he will fire special prosecutor Jack Smith
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- GOP presidential candidate and convicted felon Donald Trump said Thursday that, if he's re-elected, he will fire special counsel Jack Smith.
L.A. county district attorney soon will announce decision on Menendez brothers
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
L.A. county district attorney soon will announce decision on Menendez brothers
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon has scheduled a news conference at 1:30 p.m. PDT to announce his decision regarding a potential re-sentencing for convicted murderers Erik and Lyle Menendez.
Southwest Airlines activist investor group deal adds six board members, CEO stays
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Southwest Airlines activist investor group deal adds six board members, CEO stays
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Southwest Airlines Thursday reached an agreement with activist investor Elliot Investment Management to head off a proxy battle.
EPA adopts stronger lead paint exposure standards
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
EPA adopts stronger lead paint exposure standards
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency Thursday finalized stronger standards for identifying and cleaning up lead paint dust in pre-1978 U.S. homes and child care facilities.
DNA links serial killer to 45-year-old cold case in Illinois
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
DNA links serial killer to 45-year-old cold case in Illinois
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Forty-five years after 17-year-old Kathy Halle was killed in the Illinois village of North Aurora, police have finally identified her murderer as serial killer Bruce Lindahl.
Pa. high court rules provisional ballots cast must be counted if mail-in ballots rejected
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Pa. high court rules provisional ballots cast must be counted if mail-in ballots rejected
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Pennsylvania county election officials must count provisional ballots cast by voters whose mail-in ballots were rejected due to errors, the state's highest court ruled.
Boeing Machinists reject deal to end nearly six-week strike
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Boeing Machinists reject deal to end nearly six-week strike
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Striking Boeing Machinists voted Wednesday night to reject a tentative deal with the struggling aerospace giant and continue its nearly six-week strike.
U.S. charges Venezuelan media tycoon with money laundering
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
U.S. charges Venezuelan media tycoon with money laundering
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- The United States on Wednesday charged a Venezuela media tycoon for his role in a massive bribery scheme that saw hundreds of millions of dollars laundered through the U.S. financial system.
Search suspended for passenger who fell overboard from Taylor Swift-themed cruise
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Search suspended for passenger who fell overboard from Taylor Swift-themed cruise
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- The search for a woman, who fell overboard Tuesday night from a Taylor Swift-themed Royal Caribbean cruise ship in the Bahamas, was suspended Wednesday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Indiana women identify 'bridge guy' on day of teens' double murder
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Indiana women identify 'bridge guy' on day of teens' double murder
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Two women, who were teens walking near the Monon High Bridge trail in Delphi, Ind., on the same day two younger girls were murdered nearly eight years ago, testified Wednesday that they recognize the suspect.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kentucky state lawmaker succumbs to injuries after lawn mower accident
Kentucky state lawmaker succumbs to injuries after lawn mower accident
SpaceX Crew-8 astronauts undock from ISS, begin journey home to Earth
SpaceX Crew-8 astronauts undock from ISS, begin journey home to Earth
White House: North Korean troops would be 'fair game' in Ukraine
White House: North Korean troops would be 'fair game' in Ukraine
19-year-old female Walmart employee in Canada found dead in store walk-in oven
19-year-old female Walmart employee in Canada found dead in store walk-in oven
No bail for NFL Ravens fan accused of unprovoked attack on Commanders fans
No bail for NFL Ravens fan accused of unprovoked attack on Commanders fans
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement