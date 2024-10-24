Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 24, 2024 / 11:22 AM

Southwest Airlines activist investor group deal adds six board members, CEO stays

By Doug Cunningham
Southwest Airlines Thursday reached a deal with activist investor group Elliot Investment Management that avoids a proxy fight. Under the deal CEO Bob Jordan (L) stays on while board Chairman Gary Kelly steps down. Six new board members will join the board. File Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI
Southwest Airlines Thursday reached a deal with activist investor group Elliot Investment Management that avoids a proxy fight. Under the deal CEO Bob Jordan (L) stays on while board Chairman Gary Kelly steps down. Six new board members will join the board. File Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Southwest Airlines Thursday reached an agreement with activist investor Elliot Investment Management to head off a proxy battle.

The deal includes CEO Bob Jordan staying on as six new directors join the board and an early retirement for Executive Chairman Gary Kelly.

Advertisement

Southwest Airlines said in a statement that Kelly will leave the board effective Nov. 1 and will assume the title of chairman emeritus.

"We are pleased to have reached a collaborative resolution with Elliott, continuing our Board refreshment with the addition of new directors who bring complementary skills and experience," Kelly said in a statement. "I am confident this Board will continue to hold the leadership team accountable for executing its transformational plan and delivering financial performance."

Related

David Cush, Sarah Feinberg, Dave Grissen, Gregg Saretsky and Patricia Watson were appointed to Southwest's board under the Cooperation and Information Sharing Agreements reached with Elliot Investment Management.

Pierre Breber, former CFO of Chevron, was also appointed to the board of directors.

"We are pleased to have come to an agreement with Southwest on the addition of six new directors that will enhance and revitalize its Board," Elliott Partner John Pike and Portfolio Manager Bobb said in a joint statement. "They are all highly qualified and will bring diverse skills and backgrounds to the task of overseeing Southwest under the leadership of a new Board Chairman."

Advertisement

They added that the strategic changes at Southwest triggered by Elliot Investment Management actions "will position the Company to enhance business performance, drive operational execution and evaluate additional changes to create long-term shareholder value."

Elliot had called for both Kelly and Jordan to leave the company in a sustained bid to overhaul Southwest's management structure after criticizing top managers for lackluster sales and profits.

Southwest share prices are up over 6% in 2024 while the airline reported better than expected third-quarter profits Thursday.

The airline said its cost cutting and revenue initiatives have put the company on course to boost profits by $4 billion by 2027.

Elliot Investment Management holds 11% of Southwest shares and earlier this month had called for a special December meeting in its push for major changes at the airline.

Elliot is one of the biggest activist funds in the world. It has pushed for changes with proxy challenges at other companies like Starbucks, AT&T, Salesforce and Texas Instruments.

Latest Headlines

EPA adopts stronger lead paint exposure standards
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
EPA adopts stronger lead paint exposure standards
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency Thursday finalized stronger standards for identifying and cleaning up lead paint dust in pre-1978 U.S. homes and child care facilities.
DNA links serial killer to 45-year-old cold case in Illinois
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
DNA links serial killer to 45-year-old cold case in Illinois
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Forty-five years after 17-year-old Kathy Halle was killed in the Illinois village of North Aurora, police have finally identified her murderer as serial killer Bruce Lindahl.
Pa. high court rules provisional ballots cast must be counted if mail-in ballots rejected
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Pa. high court rules provisional ballots cast must be counted if mail-in ballots rejected
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Pennsylvania county election officials must count provisional ballots cast by voters whose mail-in ballots were rejected due to errors, the state's highest court ruled.
Boeing Machinists reject deal to end nearly six-week strike
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Boeing Machinists reject deal to end nearly six-week strike
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Striking Boeing Machinists voted Wednesday night to reject a tentative deal with the struggling aerospace giant and continue its nearly six-week strike.
U.S. charges Venezuelan media tycoon with money laundering
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. charges Venezuelan media tycoon with money laundering
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- The United States on Wednesday charged a Venezuela media tycoon for his role in a massive bribery scheme that saw hundreds of millions of dollars laundered through the U.S. financial system.
Search suspended for passenger who fell overboard from Taylor Swift-themed cruise
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Search suspended for passenger who fell overboard from Taylor Swift-themed cruise
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- The search for a woman, who fell overboard Tuesday night from a Taylor Swift-themed Royal Caribbean cruise ship in the Bahamas, was suspended Wednesday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Indiana women identify 'bridge guy' on day of teens' double murder
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Indiana women identify 'bridge guy' on day of teens' double murder
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Two women, who were teens walking near the Monon High Bridge trail in Delphi, Ind., on the same day two younger girls were murdered nearly eight years ago, testified Wednesday that they recognize the suspect.
L.A. Times editorials editor quits over decision to withhold presidential endorsement
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
L.A. Times editorials editor quits over decision to withhold presidential endorsement
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- The editorials editor of the Los Angeles Times resigned Wednesday after a decision by the newspaper's owner not to endorse a nominee for president.
Famed Grand Teton 'Grizzly 399' struck, killed by vehicle
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Famed Grand Teton 'Grizzly 399' struck, killed by vehicle
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- A grizzly bear named "399," and dubbed the "most famous grizzly in the world," was killed Tuesday night in a vehicle collision near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.
No bail for NFL Ravens fan accused of unprovoked attack on Commanders fans
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
No bail for NFL Ravens fan accused of unprovoked attack on Commanders fans
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- A Florida man is being held without bail for allegedly assaulting three Washington Commanders fans following an NFL game hosted by the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 13.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kentucky state lawmaker succumbs to injuries after lawn mower accident
Kentucky state lawmaker succumbs to injuries after lawn mower accident
SpaceX Crew-8 astronauts undock from ISS, begin journey home to Earth
SpaceX Crew-8 astronauts undock from ISS, begin journey home to Earth
19-year-old female Walmart employee in Canada found dead in store walk-in oven
19-year-old female Walmart employee in Canada found dead in store walk-in oven
White House: North Korean troops would be 'fair game' in Ukraine
White House: North Korean troops would be 'fair game' in Ukraine
Nobel economic experts say Harris' plan 'vastly superior' to Trump's
Nobel economic experts say Harris' plan 'vastly superior' to Trump's
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement