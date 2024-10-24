Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 24, 2024 / 1:06 AM

Pa. high court rules provisional ballots cast must be counted if mail-in ballots rejected

By Darryl Coote
The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania has ruled that county officials must count provisional votes cast by voters whose mail-in ballots were rejected. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania has ruled that county officials must count provisional votes cast by voters whose mail-in ballots were rejected. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Pennsylvania county election officials must count provisional ballots cast by voters whose mail-in ballots were rejected due to errors, the state's highest court ruled, handing the Republican National Committee another defeat in its effort to prevent certain votes from being counted.

The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania issued its 4-3 ruling Wednesday in a case that was filed in April by two voters whose provisional ballots were rejected by the Butler County Board of Elections after their original mail in ballots were disqualified for missing the inner secrecy envelope.

Advertisement

The case made its way to the high court after the Republican National Committee and the Pennsylvania Republican Party appealed a lower court's September decision, which found that Butler County officials were required to count the provisional ballots.

In the ruling Wednesday, Justice Christine Donohue wrote that as there were no disqualifying irregularities with the provisional ballots, they were to be counted.

Related

"While appellants and their amici argue that 'election integrity' mandates that electors' provisional ballots not be counted, we are at a loss to identify what honest voting principle is violated by recognizing the validity of one ballot cast by one voter," Donohue wrote for the majority.

Advertisement

"If appellants presume that the General Assembly intended to disqualify the provisional ballot of a voter who failed to effectively vote by mail in order to punish that voter, we caution that such a construction is not reconcilable with the right of franchise."

Ben Geffen, senior attorney at the Public Interest Law Center, which filed the original lawsuit along with the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania, celebrated Wednesday's ruling as reinforcing the right to vote in the state.

"Today's decision affirms that if you make a paperwork mistake that will keep your mail ballot from counting, you have the right to vote by provisional ballot at your polling place on Election Day," Geffen said in a statement.

The ruling comes as the Republicans have been seeking to limit the counting of some votes through litigation that opponents have described as an effort to disenfranchise legitimate voters.

On Monday, judges in Michigan and North Carolina rejected a Republican attempt to have certain overseas and military absentee ballots thrown out.

Republicans have also sought to purge voter rolls through lawsuits.

Latest Headlines

Boeing Machinists reject deal to end nearly six-week strike
U.S. News // 51 minutes ago
Boeing Machinists reject deal to end nearly six-week strike
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Striking Boeing Machinists voted Wednesday night to reject a tentative deal with the struggling aerospace giant and continue its nearly six-week strike.
U.S. charges Venezuelan media tycoon with money laundering
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. charges Venezuelan media tycoon with money laundering
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- The United States on Wednesday charged a Venezuela media tycoon for his role in a massive bribery scheme that saw hundreds of millions of dollars laundered through the U.S. financial system.
Search suspended for passenger who fell overboard from Taylor Swift-themed cruise
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Search suspended for passenger who fell overboard from Taylor Swift-themed cruise
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- The search for a woman, who fell overboard Tuesday night from a Taylor Swift-themed Royal Caribbean cruise ship in the Bahamas, was suspended Wednesday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Indiana women identify 'bridge guy' on day of teens' double murder
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Indiana women identify 'bridge guy' on day of teens' double murder
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Two women, who were teens walking near the Monon High Bridge trail in Delphi, Ind., on the same day two younger girls were murdered nearly eight years ago, testified Wednesday that they recognize the suspect.
L.A. Times editorials editor quits over decision to withhold presidential endorsement
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
L.A. Times editorials editor quits over decision to withhold presidential endorsement
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- The editorials editor of the Los Angeles Times resigned Wednesday after a decision by the newspaper's owner not to endorse a nominee for president.
Famed Grand Teton 'Grizzly 399' struck, killed by vehicle
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Famed Grand Teton 'Grizzly 399' struck, killed by vehicle
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- A grizzly bear named "399," and dubbed the "most famous grizzly in the world," was killed Tuesday night in a vehicle collision near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.
No bail for NFL Ravens fan accused of unprovoked attack on Commanders fans
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
No bail for NFL Ravens fan accused of unprovoked attack on Commanders fans
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- A Florida man is being held without bail for allegedly assaulting three Washington Commanders fans following an NFL game hosted by the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 13.
Reports: Justice Department warns Elon Musk over his $1M giveaway plan for voters
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Reports: Justice Department warns Elon Musk over his $1M giveaway plan for voters
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Billionaire now Trump campaign surrogate Elon Musk and his America PAC have been warned by the U.S. Justice Department in recent days that his pledge to give $1M to registered swing-state voters may violate the law.
State Department processes record 24.5M passports in 2024
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
State Department processes record 24.5M passports in 2024
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- A new online portal has enabled the State Department to process a record number of passport requests for a third straight year in 2024.
SpaceX Crew-8 astronauts undock from ISS, begin journey home to Earth
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
SpaceX Crew-8 astronauts undock from ISS, begin journey home to Earth
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Four SpaceX Crew-8 members climbed aboard Crew Dragon Endeavour on Wednesday, closed the hatch and successfully undocked from the International Space Station to begin their 34-hour journey back to Earth.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kentucky state lawmaker succumbs to injuries after lawn mower accident
Kentucky state lawmaker succumbs to injuries after lawn mower accident
SpaceX Crew-8 astronauts undock from ISS, begin journey home to Earth
SpaceX Crew-8 astronauts undock from ISS, begin journey home to Earth
19-year-old female Walmart employee in Canada found dead in store walk-in oven
19-year-old female Walmart employee in Canada found dead in store walk-in oven
Tulsi Gabbard says she's joining Republican Party at Trump rally
Tulsi Gabbard says she's joining Republican Party at Trump rally
Nobel economic experts say Harris' plan 'vastly superior' to Trump's
Nobel economic experts say Harris' plan 'vastly superior' to Trump's
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement