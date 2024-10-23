Famed Grand Teton 'Grizzly 399' struck, killed by vehicle

Grizzly 399, seen with her cubs in June 2020, was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday night near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Wednesday. The bear's identity was confirmed through ear tags and a microchip. Photo courtesy of StevenPDeVries/Wikimedia Commons

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- A grizzly bear named "399," and dubbed the "most famous grizzly in the world," was killed Tuesday night in a vehicle collision near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials confirmed the bear's identity through ear tags and a microchip following the collision in Snake River Canyon near Jackson.

"Famous grizzly bear, 399, was fatally struck by a vehicle in Snake River Canyon, south of Jackson, on Oct. 22," USFWS wrote Wednesday in a post on X, along with a photo of the bear.

"Famous grizzly bear, 399, was fatally struck by a vehicle in Snake River Canyon, south of Jackson, on Oct. 22," USFWS wrote Wednesday in a post on X, along with a photo of the bear.

A bear cub was seen walking with Grizzly 399 when she was struck on Highway 26/89, which is narrow and winding.

"At this time, there is no evidence to suggest the yearling was also involved in the incident, but the Service is monitoring the area," officials said in a statement.

Grizzly 399 and her cubs were crowd favorites in Grand Teton and the Greater Yellowstone area.

"People from around the world have followed grizzly bear 399 for several decades. At 28 years old, she was the oldest known reproducing female grizzly bear in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem," said Hilary Cooley, grizzly bear recovery coordinator for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Grizzly bears are currently protected as a threatened species in the 48 contiguous states, where there are at least 1,923 bears, according to the USFWS. That number has increased since 1975, when there were only 800 grizzly bears.

"Grizzly bear 399 has been perhaps the most prominent ambassador for the species. She has inspired countless visitors into conservation stewardship around the world and will be missed," said Grand Teton National Park Superintendent Chip Jenkins.

USFWS officials said they are working with state and local agencies, who are investigating the accident, but said collisions with wildlife -- including grizzly bears -- are not uncommon.

"Wildlife vehicle collisions and conflict are unfortunate," said Angi Bruce, Wyoming Game and Fish Department director. "We are thankful the driver is OK and understand the community is saddened to hear that grizzly bear 399 has died."

Other tributes for Grizzly 399 poured in Wednesday, including from PBS, which dedicated a May episode of its "Nature" series to what they called "the most famous grizzly in the world."

"Today, we mourn the loss of Grizzly 399, the most famous bear in Grand Teton National Park and the star of our documentary, 'Grizzly 399: Queen of the Tetons.'"

Today, we mourn the loss of Grizzly 399, the most famous bear in Grand Teton National Park and the star of our documentary, 'Grizzly 399: Queen of the Tetons.'"