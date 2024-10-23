State Department processes record 24.5M passports in 2024

The State Department processed a record 24.5 million U.S. passport requests in 2024, which is the third record-setting year for the number of passports processed and assisted by a new online renewal portal. File Photo by Public Domain Pictures/Pixabay/UPI

The State Department also set a record number of passports processed in 2023 and 2022.

More than a million American have used the State Department's new Online Passport Renewal system that was launched in September.

"These efforts deliver for the American people by improving the efficiency, equity and accessibility of our passport applications process," the State Department said.

The online passport renewal system enables Americans to renew their passports from home without relying on the U.S. Postal Service.

The benefits provided by the online renewal portal "contribute directly to America's economic growth by facilitating international travel to build crucial business and investment ties," the State Department said.

The State Department also announced it intends to open six passport facilities in Utah, Florida, Kansas, Texas, Ohio and North Carolina.

The new facilities will reduce the travel time needed for Americans who must schedule and attend appointments for passport matters and obtain other essential services to enable international travel.

An adult who has a 10-year passport that expired within the past five years or will expire within the coming year can use the online renewal service at Travel.State.Gov/renewonline to start the renewal process.