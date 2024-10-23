Trending
Oct. 23, 2024 / 1:00 PM

U.S. home sales fell 1% in September, lowest level since October 2010

By Clyde Hughes
House with a sale pending sign. A new report on Wednesday said that home sales slowed to their lowest point since 2010. File Photo by Dan Moyle/Flickr
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Sales of previously owned homes slipped 1% in September compared to the month before while the median average for an existing home sold jumped 3% to $404,500, according to new statistics from the National Association of Realtors released Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.8 million units in September was the slowest pace for home sales since October 2010, the association said. Over the same period, inventory increased by 1.5% in September compared to August to 1.39 million homes.

Over the past 12 months, home sales were 3.5% lower in September as home buying fell in every region of the country except for the West.

The year-over-year median home sold price of $404,500 marked the 15th straight month that number has increased, the association added.

"Home sales have been essentially stuck at around a four-million-unit pace for the past 12 months, but factors usually associated with higher home sales are developing," Lawrence Yun, the NAR's chief economist said in a statement.

"There are more inventory choices for consumers, lower mortgage rates than a year ago, and continued job additions to the economy. Perhaps, some consumers are hesitating about moving forward with a major expenditure like purchasing a home before the upcoming election."

Yun said the increase in housing inventory from 1.13 million to 1.39 million will eventually pay off price-wise, giving home buyers more choices but deep discounts will be few because of the lack of distressed properties for sale.

"More inventory is certainly good news for homebuyers as it gives consumers more properties to view before making a decision," Yun said. "However, the inventory of distressed properties is minimal because mortgage delinquency rates remain very low. Distress property sales accounted for just 2% of all transactions in September."

