A search was suspended Wednesday for a passenger who fell overboard from Royal Caribbean's 'Allure of the Seas' during a cruise out of Miami. The 66-year-old woman went into the waters Tuesday night about 17 miles off the coast of Nassau, in the Bahamas. File Photo by Daniel Perez/EPA-EFE

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- A search was called off Wednesday for a woman, who fell overboard from a Taylor Swift-themed Royal Caribbean cruise ship in the Bahamas. The 66-year-old went overboard and into the waters off the Allure of the Seas ship around 9:40 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, when the ship was about 17 miles off the coast of Nassau. Advertisement

"Our crew immediately launched a search-and-rescue effort and is working with local authorities," a Royal Caribbean spokesperson said Wednesday morning. "We are also providing support and assistance to the guest's family during this difficult time. To respect the privacy of our guest's family, we have no additional details to share."

The woman had boarded the ship Monday in Miami, where Swift's Eras tour performed last weekend. While the cruise was not affiliated with Swift, there were several hundred fans on board as part of a tour called, "In My Cruise Era." The ship is due to return to Miami on Friday.

Royal Caribbean officials were cooperating with the U.S. Coast Guard and Royal Bahamas Defense Force in their search for the woman when the RBDF suspended their efforts Wednesday.

"We were informed by the RBDF this afternoon that they are suspending the active search efforts pending further developments," said Lt. Connor Pascale, Coast Guard liaison officer, "and were no longer requesting further USCG assistance."