U.S. News
Oct. 23, 2024 / 7:06 PM

No bail for NFL Ravens fan accused of unprovoked attack on Commanders fans

By Mike Heuer

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- A Florida man is being held without bail for allegedly assaulting three Washington Commanders fans following an NFL game hosted by the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 13.

John Callis, 24, a resident of Sarasota, Fla., grew up in Maryland and is a Ravens fan.

He's charged with one count of first-degree assault and three counts of second-degree assault and faces up to 55 years in prison if found guilty on all charges.

Baltimore District Court Judge LaTina Burse Greene denied Callis' attorney Brian Thompson's requests for bail and that Callis be held at an outpatient rehabilitation facility while wearing a GPS monitor.

Callis has been addicted to cocaine and alcohol for several years, Thompson argued.

Prosecutor Twila Driggins said Callis is a flight risk and a threat to public safety and asked Greene to order him held without bail due to his out-of-state ties.

Greene said she might modify Callis' detention order if Thompson can find an in-patient program that would work with GPS monitoring to keep Callis secured.

Callis turned himself in to Baltimore police on Tuesday.

Thompson told local media the prosecutor overcharged Callis with the first-degree assault charge, which he said requires serious bodily injury.

The alleged assaults occurred outside the Watershed restaurant on the 1000 block of South Charles Street in Baltimore after the Ravens defeated the Commanders, 30-23.

Callis is accused of assaulting two 23-year-old men wearing Commanders jerseys and then a third who tried to stop the initial assault.

The first two men walked away but returned to locate a missing wallet and cellphone when Callis allegedly assaulted them again.

One assault victim lost consciousness during the second attack and was diagnosed with a concussion, Driggins said.

The restaurant's surveillance camera and another one at a nearby business recorded the confrontations, which enabled Baltimore Police to identify Callis as the suspect.

Driggins said Callis has a history of criminal assault and violent behavior, including a 2021 fight in Towson that resulted in probation and a similar penalty for participating in a riot and loitering in Delaware.

