Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 23, 2024 / 3:33 AM

Tulsi Gabbard says she's joining Republican Party at Trump rally

By Darryl Coote

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic House representative for Hawaii who became an independent two years ago, announced Tuesday night during a rally for Donald Trump that she was joining the Republican Party.

"I'm proud to stand here with you today, President Trump, and announce that I'm joining the Republican Party," she said on stage Tuesday with Trump during the rally in Greensboro, N.C.

The announcement came as little surprise as Gabbard has been sliding to the right of the political spectrum since even before March 2020, when she ended her campaign to be the Democratic Party's nomination for president, which Joe Biden would eventually win on his way to the White House.

Advertisement

She was the only Democrat in 2019 to vote "present" to both articles of impeachment against Trump for withholding congressionally approved military aid from Ukraine to pressure President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the business dealings of his political opponent's son, Hunter Biden.

She has also been accused of spreading Russian propaganda concerning the Kremlin's war in Ukraine.

She announced her status as an independent candidate in October of 2022, when she said she was going to campaign for Republican candidates.

Then, in August, she endorsed Trump for president. The next day, it was announced that she and former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had joined the former New York real estate mogul's transition team.

During her speech Tuesday night, Gabbard argued that the Democrat Party has no space for "independent-minded people like myself who love our country and are committed to the Constitution and to freedom."

"But we do have a home in the Republican Party where we are welcomed with open arms by President Trump and so many of you who love our country."

Her announcement of joining the Republican Party was met by cheers from the crowd.

Advertisement

"I'm joining the party of the people the party of equality, the party that was founded to fight slavery in this country," she said. "It is the party of common sense and the party that is led by a president, who has the courage and strength to fight for peace."

Read More

Latest Headlines

1 dead, dozens sickened in E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
1 dead, dozens sickened in E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- An E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders has led to one death, hospitalizations and dozens of illnesses in 10 states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday.
Biden praises Slovenian prime minister during White House meeting
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden praises Slovenian prime minister during White House meeting
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden held a White House meeting Tuesday with Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob in the Oval Office, where the two leaders discussed the Middle East, Ukraine and European unity.
Oregon man found guilty of kidnapping, sexually assaulting Seattle sex worker
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Oregon man found guilty of kidnapping, sexually assaulting Seattle sex worker
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- An Oregon man was convicted Friday for the 2023 kidnapping of a sex worker in Seattle and transporting her 450 miles to a home in Klamath Falls, Ore.
Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican-led effort to restore new election rules
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican-led effort to restore new election rules
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Georgia's Supreme Court has rejected a Republican-led effort to reinstate seven new election rules, approved by the State Election Board, before Election Day as early voting is underway in the battleground state.
Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows' request for National Archives records denied
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows' request for National Archives records denied
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows can't access federal records to help him fight criminal charges in a Georgia court, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.
Denny's to close 150 'underperforming' restaurants
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Denny's to close 150 'underperforming' restaurants
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Denny's is planning to close 150 "underperforming restaurants," a tenth of its locations, by next year as part of a growth strategy that will serve up a slimmed-down menu and reduced hours.
Voters affected by recent hurricanes can use new DOJ website for latest info
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Voters affected by recent hurricanes can use new DOJ website for latest info
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. launched a new digital tool to aid U.S. voters in 6 states effected by recent hurricanes to obtain critical information during disaster period as the all-important presidential election nears just weeks away.
Appeals court upholds trespassing charge used against hundreds of Jan. 6 defendants
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Appeals court upholds trespassing charge used against hundreds of Jan. 6 defendants
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A divided federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., upheld a trespassing charge and conviction Tuesday against Jan. 6 defendant Couy Griffin. The charge has been used against more than 1,400 rioters at the U.S. Capitol.
Judge gives Rudy Giuliani 7 days to give property to defamed election workers
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Judge gives Rudy Giuliani 7 days to give property to defamed election workers
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani must give control of his Manhattan penthouse apartment and other valuable possessions to two Georgia election workers he defamed, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.
Walmart launches same-day prescription drug deliveries
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Walmart launches same-day prescription drug deliveries
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Walmart has begun a pilot program that delivers to people's doors prescription drugs and other items they order and pay for online.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows' request for National Archives records denied
Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows' request for National Archives records denied
Judge orders Army to release records on Trump's appearance at Arlington Cemetery
Judge orders Army to release records on Trump's appearance at Arlington Cemetery
Pa. man charged with threatening state political party worker
Pa. man charged with threatening state political party worker
Two men in Canada plead guilty to killing former Air India bombing suspect
Two men in Canada plead guilty to killing former Air India bombing suspect
North Korea denies sending troops to Ukraine amid international condemnation
North Korea denies sending troops to Ukraine amid international condemnation
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement