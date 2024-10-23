Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 23, 2024 / 1:04 PM

Nobel economic experts say Harris' plan 'vastly superior' to Trump's

Harris plan will 'improve nation's health, investment, sustainability, resilience,' experts say.

By Chris Benson
This new letter was too led by the noted economist Joseph Stiglitz (2R, in 2001 at The White House with then-President George W. Bush after receiving the coveted Nobel Prize), a Columbia University professor who won the Nobel Prize in 2001. And it marks the second such letter Stiglitz has spearheaded with other laureates. File Photo by Michael Kleinfeld/UPI
This new letter was too led by the noted economist Joseph Stiglitz (2R, in 2001 at The White House with then-President George W. Bush after receiving the coveted Nobel Prize), a Columbia University professor who won the Nobel Prize in 2001. And it marks the second such letter Stiglitz has spearheaded with other laureates. File Photo by Michael Kleinfeld/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Nearly two dozen winners of the renowned Nobel Prize in economics said Vice President Kamala Harris' economic agenda is "vastly superior" to that of the current Republican presidential nominee.

"Simply put, Harris' policies will result in a stronger economic performance, with economic growth that is more robust, more sustainable, and more equitable," wrote 23 Nobel Prize laureates in an open letter obtained Wednesday.

Advertisement

The list of 23 Nobel recipients represents more than half of the living U.S. holders of the coveted international award.

The Federal Reserve's recent interest rate cut and September's employment data that shows hiring has increased with a dropping rate of unemployment indicates to experts a robust U.S. economy moving in the right direction.

Related

Economists widely view former President Donald Trump's tariff and tax policies as inflationary and will keep expanding the already trillion-dollar federal deficit.

Meanwhile, compared to Trump's policies, Harris would be "a far better steward of our economy," the letter said, although both campaigns have yet to outline specifics. But Trump, they note, "threatens" the rule of law which they added is key to economic success.

Advertisement

Harris has made an "opportunity economy" a centerpiece of her presidential campaign that, among other things, looks at future entrepreneurs to help jumpstart small businesses, cutting inflation, price gouging and first-time homebuyer incentives.

Trump economic policies, the noted economic experts wrote, "including high tariffs even on goods from our friends and allies and regressive tax cuts for corporations and individuals, will lead to higher prices, larger deficits, and greater inequality."

This new letter was led by the noted economist Joseph Stiglitz, a Columbia University professor who won the Nobel Prize in 2001. And it marks the second such letter Stiglitz has spearheaded with other laureates.

In June, 16 Noble Prize-winning economists also wrote that if Trump wins the presidency on Nov. 5., it will "reignite inflation."

At the time, the Trump campaign was dismissive and critical, calling the economic experts "worthless" and "out of touch."

"Harris' economic agenda will improve our nation's health, investment, sustainability, resilience, employment opportunities, and fairness," according to this new letter.

But Wednesday's 228-word letter is shorter, more pointed and included two of the three most recent Nobel recipients, Simon Johnson and Daron Acemoglu of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Advertisement

"Among the most important determinants of economic success are the rule of law and economic and political certainty, and Trump threatens all of these," the economists wrote.

Latest Headlines

U.S. home sales fell 1% in September, lowest level since October 2010
U.S. News // 5 minutes ago
U.S. home sales fell 1% in September, lowest level since October 2010
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Sales of previously owned homes slipped 1% in September compared to the month before while the median average for an existing home sold jumped 3% to $404,500, according to new statistics from the National Association of
Boeing loses $6.17 billion in Q3, CEO calls for company reset as IAM votes on ending strike
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Boeing loses $6.17 billion in Q3, CEO calls for company reset as IAM votes on ending strike
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg called for a fundamental culture change to stabilize the company as it reported a third quarter net loss of $6.17 billion. Boeing cash flow was a negative $1.345 billion .
Amazon announces 10 cent per gallon discount at some gas stations for Prime members
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Amazon announces 10 cent per gallon discount at some gas stations for Prime members
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime members were treated with news on Wednesday that they will receive 10 cents off per gallon whenever they are filling up at some 7,000 Amoco, ampm, and BP convenience store locations in the United States.
Transportation Department fines American Airlines $50M for wheelchair violations
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Transportation Department fines American Airlines $50M for wheelchair violations
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- The Transportation Department on Wednesday slapped American Airlines with a $50 million penalty over breaking federal laws protecting the disabled, particularly those using wheelchairs.
Trump campaign files complaint alleging British election interference to aid Harris
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump campaign files complaint alleging British election interference to aid Harris
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Donald Trump's campaign filed a complaint with the U.S. Federal Election Commission alleging "blatant foreign interference" in the upcoming presidential election by Britain's ruling Labor Party.
Tulsi Gabbard says she's joining Republican Party at Trump rally
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Tulsi Gabbard says she's joining Republican Party at Trump rally
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic House representative for Hawaii who became an independent two years ago, announced Tuesday night during a rally for Donald Trump that she was joining the Republican Party.
1 dead, dozens sickened in E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
1 dead, dozens sickened in E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- An E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders has led to one death, hospitalizations and dozens of illnesses in 10 states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday.
Biden praises Slovenian prime minister during White House meeting
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Biden praises Slovenian prime minister during White House meeting
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden held a White House meeting Tuesday with Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob in the Oval Office, where the two leaders discussed the Middle East, Ukraine and European unity.
Oregon man found guilty of kidnapping, sexually assaulting Seattle sex worker
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Oregon man found guilty of kidnapping, sexually assaulting Seattle sex worker
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- An Oregon man was convicted Friday for the 2023 kidnapping of a sex worker in Seattle and transporting her 450 miles to a home in Klamath Falls, Ore.
Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican-led effort to restore new election rules
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican-led effort to restore new election rules
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Georgia's Supreme Court has rejected a Republican-led effort to reinstate seven new election rules, approved by the State Election Board, before Election Day as early voting is underway in the battleground state.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows' request for National Archives records denied
Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows' request for National Archives records denied
Judge orders Army to release records on Trump's appearance at Arlington Cemetery
Judge orders Army to release records on Trump's appearance at Arlington Cemetery
Tulsi Gabbard says she's joining Republican Party at Trump rally
Tulsi Gabbard says she's joining Republican Party at Trump rally
1 dead, dozens sickened in E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders
1 dead, dozens sickened in E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders
Appeals court upholds trespassing charge used against hundreds of Jan. 6 defendants
Appeals court upholds trespassing charge used against hundreds of Jan. 6 defendants
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement