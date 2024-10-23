Trending
Oct. 23, 2024 / 4:20 PM

FBI operation focuses on 300 unsolved crimes in Native American communities

By Doug Cunningham
The FBI said Wednesday that the second year of its Operation Not Forgotten partnership with the Bureau of Indian Affairs-Office of Justice Services focused on 300 cases of unresolved investigations in Indian country. Screenshot/UPI/You Tube
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Violent offenders have been taken off the streets thanks to a law-enforcement effort in Native American communities, the FBI said Wednesday.

FBI officials said that the second year of its Operation Not Forgotten partnership with the Bureau of Indian Affairs-Office of Justice Services focused on 300 cases of unresolved investigations in Indian country.

The effort in the past four months has led to more than 40 arrests, over 40 search warrants executed and 11 violent offenders indicted, according to the FBI.

Nine child victims were also identified and recovered from abuse or neglect situations.

"We want our Native American communities to know we are committed to combating criminal activity on Tribal land," said FBI Criminal Investigative Division Assistant Director Chad Yarbrough in a statement. "Unfortunately, Native Americans face some of the highest levels of violence. Combating that is among the most important work we do. With the help our partners at BIA and our dedicated agents, analysts and professional staff, we will continue to bring expertise and insight that's critical to protecting these communities and victims and helping them heal and thrive."

Operation Not Forgotten surged over 50 FBI personnel including special agents and intelligence operatives deployed to support 10 FBI field offices whose regions include tribal communities.

The FBI Victim Services Division provided services and support to approximately 440 victims and next-of-kin.

The FBI said in a statement it is establishing trusted partnerships with Tribal communities to jointly address crime in Indian country.

"The FBI has more than 200 dedicated agents and 26 Safe Trails Task Forces consisting of federal, state, local, and Tribal law enforcement partners investigating crimes in roughly 200 Tribal communities nationwide," the agency statement said.

The ten FBI field offices that got additional personnel under Operation Not Forgotten are Albuquerque, Denver, Detroit, Minneapolis, Oklahoma City, Omaha, Phoenix. Portland, Salt Lake City and Seattle.

The FBI reached an agreement to partner with tribal authorities to improve law enforcement efforts at the 2022 White House Tribal Nations Summit.

The partnership stresses interagency coordination, supporting an all-of-government approach to fighting violent crime in Indian country.

