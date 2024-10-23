Trending
Boeing loses $6.17 billion in Q3, CEO calls for company reset as IAM votes on ending strike

By Doug Cunningham
Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg called for a fundamental culture change to stabilize the company as it reported a third quarter net loss of $6.17 billion. Boeing had a negative $1.345 billion operating cash flow. Boeing 787 jets seen on the assembly line in the 787 Dreamliner plant in Everett, Washington. File photo by Jim Bryant/UPI
Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg called for a fundamental culture change to stabilize the company as it reported a third quarter net loss of $6.17 billion. Boeing had a negative $1.345 billion operating cash flow. Boeing 787 jets seen on the assembly line in the 787 Dreamliner plant in Everett, Washington. File photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg called for a fundamental culture change to stabilize the company as it reported a third quarter net loss of $6.17 billion. Boeing had a negative $1.3 billion operating cash flow.

The losses and effort by Ortberg to re-focus the company culture come as the machinists union votes on whether or not to approve a labor contract offer from Boeing to end the union's strike.

"We have a lot of work to do, we have a plan and change is already underway," Ortberg said in a statement. "This is a big ship that will take some time to turn, but when it does, it has the capacity to be great again. This is a company that ushered in the new era of air travel and helped land the first man on the moon. Getting back to the values that helped define this legacy is what will define our future."

IAM District 751 said in a statement Wednesday that the 30,000 striking Boeing workers could be back on the job as soon as Friday if workers vote to accept the company's offer on a new labor contract.

The four-year contract includes a 35% wage hike over four years and a $7,000 ratification bonus per worker.

According to the Anderson Economic Group, the strike has caused an estimated $7.6 billion in losses -- at least $4.35 billion in losses to Boeing directly and another $2 billion lost by its suppliers.

Ortberg said Boeing is at a crossroads.

"The trust in our company has eroded. We're saddled with too much debt," Orberg said in prepared remarks. "We've had serious lapses in our performance across the company which have disappointed many of our customers."

As a result he said Boeing needs a fundamental culture change and must improve execution discipline as it builds new jets.

He said he is committed to resetting Boeing's relationship with the IAM representing 30,000 Boeing workers.

"I met with the union leadership the first week on the job and let them know that I was committed to resetting the relationship," he said in his prepared remarks. "And I remain committed to getting the team back and improving our relationship, so we don't become so disconnected in the future. I'm very hopeful that the package we put forward will allow our employees to come back to work so we can immediately focus on restoring the company."

Latest Headlines

Amazon announces 10 cent per gallon discount at some gas stations for Prime members
U.S. News // 4 minutes ago
Amazon announces 10 cent per gallon discount at some gas stations for Prime members
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime members were treated with news on Wednesday that they will receive 10 cents off per gallon whenever they are filling up at some 7,000 Amoco, ampm, and BP convenience store locations in the United States.
Transportation Department fines American Airlines $50M for wheelchair violations
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Transportation Department fines American Airlines $50M for wheelchair violations
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- The Transportation Department on Wednesday slapped American Airlines with a $50 million penalty over breaking federal laws protecting the disabled, particularly those using wheelchairs.
Trump campaign files complaint alleging British election interference to aid Harris
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump campaign files complaint alleging British election interference to aid Harris
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Donald Trump's campaign filed a complaint with the U.S. Federal Election Commission alleging "blatant foreign interference" in the upcoming presidential election by Britain's ruling Labor Party.
Tulsi Gabbard says she's joining Republican Party at Trump rally
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Tulsi Gabbard says she's joining Republican Party at Trump rally
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic House representative for Hawaii who became an independent two years ago, announced Tuesday night during a rally for Donald Trump that she was joining the Republican Party.
1 dead, dozens sickened in E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
1 dead, dozens sickened in E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- An E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders has led to one death, hospitalizations and dozens of illnesses in 10 states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday.
Biden praises Slovenian prime minister during White House meeting
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Biden praises Slovenian prime minister during White House meeting
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden held a White House meeting Tuesday with Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob in the Oval Office, where the two leaders discussed the Middle East, Ukraine and European unity.
Oregon man found guilty of kidnapping, sexually assaulting Seattle sex worker
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Oregon man found guilty of kidnapping, sexually assaulting Seattle sex worker
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- An Oregon man was convicted Friday for the 2023 kidnapping of a sex worker in Seattle and transporting her 450 miles to a home in Klamath Falls, Ore.
Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican-led effort to restore new election rules
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican-led effort to restore new election rules
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Georgia's Supreme Court has rejected a Republican-led effort to reinstate seven new election rules, approved by the State Election Board, before Election Day as early voting is underway in the battleground state.
Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows' request for National Archives records denied
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows' request for National Archives records denied
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows can't access federal records to help him fight criminal charges in a Georgia court, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.
Denny's to close 150 'underperforming' restaurants
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Denny's to close 150 'underperforming' restaurants
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Denny's is planning to close 150 "underperforming restaurants," a tenth of its locations, by next year as part of a growth strategy that will serve up a slimmed-down menu and reduced hours.
