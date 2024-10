A view of the Amazon logo hangs on the new logistic and distribution center in Werne, Germany, on November 7, 2017. Amazon Prime is now offering a 10-cent per gallon discount for members. File Photo by Friedemann/EPA-EFE

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime members were treated with news on Wednesday that they will receive 10 cents off per gallon whenever they are filling up at some 7,000 Amoco, ampm, and BP convenience store locations in the United States. Amazon said the savings can total up to $70 per year when purchasing gasoline for vehicles at qualified locations, based on driver statistical averages. Advertisement

"That's nearly half the cost of an annual Prime membership," Amazon said. "We're always asking ourselves how Prime can save members more money, and fuel savings is our latest offer that puts money back into members' wallets."

The activate the discount, Prime members can visitamazon.com/fuelsavings and it needs to be activated once.

"Activating the offer will connect a member's Amazon account and earnify accounts," Amazon said. "Members can then use the free earnify app store locator to find the nearest bp, Amoco or ampm gas station."