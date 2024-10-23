USDA says $1.5B will help farmers, ranchers with conservation resource planning

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack speaks during the Daily Press Briefing at the White House in July. On Wednesday he announced a new public-private partnership to assist farmers and ranches with climate change initiatives. File Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Wednesday that it will give $1.5 billion to 92 "partner-driven" conservation projects throughout the country to help mitigate resource challenges on agricultural land affected by climate change. The Regional Conservation Partnership Program said that its partners will provide $968 million in contributions to "amplify the impact of the federal investment." Advertisement

The projects will help farmers, ranchers and forest landowners adopt conservation strategies to build upon natural resources.

"The Regional Conservation Partnership Program is an example of a public-private partnership at its best," Agricultural Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement.

"Thanks to the boost in funding from the Biden-Harris administration's Inflation Reduction Act, we're able to invest even more in this popular and important program and increase our conservation impact across the country, supporting our natural resources for the future."

Six projects support the use of innovative technologies to reduce enteric methane emissions in livestock. Another 16 projects will address water conservation in the West, allowing producers and communities to have the water they need in drought-plagued areas. Forty-two more projects will promote terrestrial wildlife habitat conservation and restoration.

Advertisement

The Arizona Association of Conservation Districts will fund two agricultural conservation easements in Arizona while addressing resource concerns related to drought, wildlife, and climate uncertainty.

"America's working lands and forests are crucial in our fight against the climate crisis -- from sequestering carbon pollution to absorbing the impact of storms and floods," John Podesta, senior adviser to President Joe Biden for International Climate Policy.

"Today's awards make sure that the people who know those landscapes have the resources they need to lead this important work."