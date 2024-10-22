Walmart launches same-day prescription drug deliveries

A recent survey of Walmart customers showed 55% want their prescription drugs delivered along with their groceries and other items. On Tuesday, Walmart announced that it has begun a pilot program to deliver prescription drugs and other items to customers if they order and pay online. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Walmart has begun a pilot program that delivers to people's doors prescription drugs and other items they order and pay for online. The same-day service is available in six states but will expand next year. Advertisement

"The service provides a significant benefit to Walmart customers and members, particularly families, seniors and those managing chronic conditions who do not have time for multiple trips," Walmart officials said in a press release Tuesday. "For Walmart, reaching these people is no problem."

The pilot program is active in Arkansas, Missouri, New York, Nevada, South Carolina and Wisconsin and scheduled to expand to 49 states by the end of 2025.

The program enables customers to have new prescription drugs and refills delivered from nearly 4,600 Walmart stores.

Walmart said there will be some exceptions to the prescription drugs that are available through its pharmacy delivery service.

Walmart officials say the retailer can deliver prescription drugs and other goods to more than 86% of U.S. households that order and pay for them via the Walmart mobile app and website.

A recent survey of Walmart customers showed 55% want their prescription drugs delivered along with their groceries and other items instead of requiring a trip to a Walmart pharmacy location.

"This service was the most requested by Walmart customers who self-identified as time-sensitive, busy families," Walmart officials said.

The pharmacy delivery service enables same-day delivery that customers can scheduled based on their availability. The service will apply respective insurance plans in the same manner as Walmart would when visiting one of its pharmacy locations.

Walmart also plans to include on-demand and express delivery services that could deliver prescription drugs in as little as 30 minutes.

Walmart announced its new delivery program as other retail pharmacies recently have reported notable challenges and setbacks.

Walgreens recently announced it is closing 1,200 stores by 2027.

And CVS Health also announced it is downsizing and will lay off 3,000 workers to lower operating costs by about $2 billion.