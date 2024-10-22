Biden praises Slovenian prime minister during White House meeting

1 of 4 | President Joe Biden meets with Prime Minister of Slovenia Robert Golob on Tuesday in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., where the leaders discussed developments in the Middle East and Ukraine, while reaffirming mutual cooperation on clean energy and advanced technologies. Photo by Aaron Schwartz/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden met with Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob on Tuesday at the White House in the first Oval Office visit by a Slovenian leader in 18 years. During their meeting, the two leaders called for European unity, vowed support for Ukraine over Russia, discussed developments in the Middle East and reaffirmed U.S.-Slovenian cooperation on clean energy and advanced technologies. Advertisement

Biden and Golob made brief remarks to reporters before retreating to their meeting, as the president referenced Slovenia's outsized role in one of the largest prisoner exchanges between the United States and Russia.

"We saw it earlier this past summer when we secured the release of 16 people, including four Americans, unjustly held in Russia," Biden said as he commended Golob on his work in the exchange.

The August swap included four Americans. Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gerskovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan were freed in the deal as Slovenia released two Russian spies.

"It was a feat of diplomacy. I want to thank your country for your support and your leadership and partnership that made it possible," Biden added. "We made it clear to anyone who questions whether our allies matter. Well, just look at what you did. They matter a great deal."

Golob responded by calling the prisoner exchange the work of "true friends."

"I think that's really what our joint effort with the prisoner swap demonstrated to all of the world. And let's continue to work in a true friendship and with a lot of trust," Golob added.

In their meeting, the two leaders discussed a joint approach on the Western Balkans, an area of strategic interest for the United States and the Republic of Slovenia. Biden also called for increased defense investments to fund the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

"Twenty years ago, when I was a U.S. senator, I pushed very hard for your country's admission to NATO, as you know, because I knew then what I know now: We're stronger and a safer world when we stand together with good partners like you," Biden said.

"We've seen it in support for the brave people of Ukraine as they defend themselves against Russia's aggression and we see it in our work to support democracy and prosperity across the western Balkans."