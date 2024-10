Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani is interviewed on the floor of the 2024 Republican National Convention at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee in July. On Tuesday was ordered to turn over valuable property to two Georgia election workers he falsely accused of stuffing ballot boxes in 2020. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani must give control of his Manhattan penthouse apartment and other valuable possessions to two Georgia election workers he defamed, a federal judge ruled Tuesday. U.S. District of Southern New York Judge Lewis Liman ordered Giuliani to turn over his property, which includes high-value luxury items, within seven days to a receivership established by the two women. Advertisement

Giuliani owes $148 million to election workers Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman after he lost a defamation case filed by the two women for falsely accusing them of stuffing ballot boxes during the 2020 general election.

A civil judgment was entered against Giuliani in December and accrues 5% interest every year until paid.

The property and valuables that Liman ordered to be turned over include a luxury apartment on Madison Avenue in New York City and $2 million in legal fees owed to Giuliani by former President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee.

The items also include a photo of Reggie Jackson, a jersey signed by Joe DiMaggio, a 1980 Mercedes-Benz formerly owned by actress Lauren Bacall, watches made by Bulova and Rolex, and jewelry.

Still in question are four New York Yankees World Series rings that Giuliani's son says were given to him.

Liman also is yet to rule on whether or not Giuliani will have to turn over his condominium in Palm Beach, Fla. A hearing on that matter is scheduled for Monday.