Oct. 22, 2024 / 11:49 AM

Frozen waffle products recalled due to listeria danger

By Robin Foster, HealthDay News
Treehouse Foods Inc. has recalled dozens of frozen waffle products because of potential listeria contamination. Photo by Treehouse Foods Inc./HealthDay News
Treehouse Foods Inc. has recalled dozens of frozen waffle products because of potential listeria contamination.

The recalled products were distributed throughout the United States and Canada and packed in various formats, the company said in its recall notice, which includes photos of the various waffle products.

They include waffles sold by Kodiak Cakes and under Publix, Food Lion, Walmart and Target store labels, the Illinois-based food processing company said. No illnesses have yet been reported.

Consumers should check their freezers for the recalled products, and throw away contaminated foods or return them to the store where the product was bought for credit.

Listeria bacteria can spread easily in food-processing facilities, where it can be difficult to completely remove, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Listeria bacteria causes listeriosis, the third leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the United States. Symptoms can include fever, muscle aches and fatigue. An infection can also cause a stiff neck, a headache, confusion or seizures. Older adults, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems are the most vulnerable to infection.

Nearly 1,600 people are infected with listeria and about 260 die from infection annually, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The waffle recall is the latest in a series of listeria outbreaks, including a late July recall for more than 7.2 million pounds of Boar's Head deli meats that prompted the closing of the company's Virginia plant.

The ready-to-eat meat and poultry item producer BrucePac also recently recalled more than 11.7 million pounds of product due to possible listeria contamination.

The CDC has more on listeria.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

