Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 22, 2024 / 11:24 PM

1 dead, dozens sickened in E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders

By Sheri Walsh
McDonald's Quarter Pounders in 10 states have been linked to an E. coli outbreak that has led to the death of one person in Colorado and sickened dozens of others, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. McDonald's has pulled ingredients for the burgers, which will not be sold in some locations. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
McDonald's Quarter Pounders in 10 states have been linked to an E. coli outbreak that has led to the death of one person in Colorado and sickened dozens of others, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. McDonald's has pulled ingredients for the burgers, which will not be sold in some locations. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- An E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders has led to one death and 10 hospitalizations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday, as the fast food chain pulled the iconic burgers from its restaurants in several states.

One person in Colorado died, according to the CDC, which has tracked the outbreak to a total of 10 states.

Advertisement

"CDC is investigating 49 illnesses in 10 states linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounder hamburgers. If you ate a Quarter Pounder hamburger from McDonald's and have severe symptoms of E. coli, contact your healthcare provider," the CDC wrote Tuesday in a post on X.

Among the symptoms are a fever higher than 102 degrees Fahrenheit, diarrhea, severe vomiting and dehydration.

Of the 10 people who have been hospitalized, one is a child who developed a kidney disease called hemolytic uremic syndrome.

Advertisement

Most of the cases have been reported in Colorado, with nine cases reported in Nebraska. Other states affected are Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

"This is a fast-moving outbreak investigation," the CDC said in a statement.

"Most sick people are reporting eating Quarter Pounder hamburgers from McDonald's and investigators are working quickly to confirm which food ingredient is contaminated. McDonald's has pulled ingredients for these burgers, and they won't be available for sale in some states," the CDC added.

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, McDonald's said that its "initial findings from the investigation indicate that a subset of illnesses may be linked to slivered onions used in the Quarter Pounder and sourced by a single supplier that serves three distribution centers."

The Food and Drug Administration said the diced onions used in other McDonald's burgers are not suspected in the outbreak.

"All other menu items, including other beef products -- such as the Cheeseburger, Hamburger, Big Mac, McDouble and the Double Cheeseburger -- are unaffected and available," McDonald's added.

The CDC began its investigation on Oct. 15, after health officials in Colorado reported an unusual increase in E. Coli cases on Oct. 10. The first case was reported on Sept. 27.

Advertisement

"Serving customers safely in every single restaurant, each and every day, is our top priority and something we will never compromise on," said Cesar Piña, McDonald's North America chief supply chain officer.

"We will continue to work with the CDC and are committed to providing timely updates as we restore our full menu."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Biden praises Slovenian prime minister during White House meeting
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden praises Slovenian prime minister during White House meeting
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden held a White House meeting Tuesday with Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob in the Oval Office, where the two leaders discussed the Middle East, Ukraine and European unity.
Oregon man found guilty of kidnapping, sexually assaulting Seattle sex worker
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Oregon man found guilty of kidnapping, sexually assaulting Seattle sex worker
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- An Oregon man was convicted Friday for the 2023 kidnapping of a sex worker in Seattle and transporting her 450 miles to a home in Klamath Falls, Ore.
Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican-led effort to restore new election rules
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican-led effort to restore new election rules
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Georgia's Supreme Court has rejected a Republican-led effort to reinstate seven new election rules, approved by the State Election Board, before Election Day as early voting is underway in the battleground state.
Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows' request for National Archives records denied
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows' request for National Archives records denied
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows can't access federal records to help him fight criminal charges in a Georgia court, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.
Denny's to close 150 'underperforming' restaurants
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Denny's to close 150 'underperforming' restaurants
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Denny's is planning to close 150 "underperforming restaurants," a tenth of its locations, by next year as part of a growth strategy that will serve up a slimmed-down menu and reduced hours.
Voters affected by recent hurricanes can use new DOJ website for latest info
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Voters affected by recent hurricanes can use new DOJ website for latest info
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. launched a new digital tool to aid U.S. voters in 6 states effected by recent hurricanes to obtain critical information during disaster period as the all-important presidential election nears just weeks away.
Appeals court upholds trespassing charge used against hundreds of Jan. 6 defendants
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Appeals court upholds trespassing charge used against hundreds of Jan. 6 defendants
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A divided federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., upheld a trespassing charge and conviction Tuesday against Jan. 6 defendant Couy Griffin. The charge has been used against more than 1,400 rioters at the U.S. Capitol.
Judge gives Rudy Giuliani 7 days to give property to defamed election workers
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Judge gives Rudy Giuliani 7 days to give property to defamed election workers
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani must give control of his Manhattan penthouse apartment and other valuable possessions to two Georgia election workers he defamed, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.
Walmart launches same-day prescription drug deliveries
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Walmart launches same-day prescription drug deliveries
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Walmart has begun a pilot program that delivers to people's doors prescription drugs and other items they order and pay for online.
Judge orders Army to release records on Trump's appearance at Arlington Cemetery
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Judge orders Army to release records on Trump's appearance at Arlington Cemetery
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the U.S. Army to release documents related to ex-President Donald Trump's controversial visit to Arlington National Cemetery in August.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows' request for National Archives records denied
Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows' request for National Archives records denied
Judge orders Army to release records on Trump's appearance at Arlington Cemetery
Judge orders Army to release records on Trump's appearance at Arlington Cemetery
Pa. man charged with threatening state political party worker
Pa. man charged with threatening state political party worker
Two men in Canada plead guilty to killing former Air India bombing suspect
Two men in Canada plead guilty to killing former Air India bombing suspect
North Korea denies sending troops to Ukraine amid international condemnation
North Korea denies sending troops to Ukraine amid international condemnation
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement