Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 22, 2024 / 1:38 PM / Updated at 1:39 PM

Ex-CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch, 2 others face 16 counts on alleged sex trafficking

By Chris Benson
On Tuesday, ex-Abercrombie CEO Mike Jeffries, 80, was arrested in West Palm Beach, Fla., along with his partner Matthew Smith and a third man, James Jacobson. All were charged by prosecutors in New York of 16 counts of sex trafficking and interstate prostitution, according to officials. File Photo by Jason Szenes/EPA-EFE
On Tuesday, ex-Abercrombie CEO Mike Jeffries, 80, was arrested in West Palm Beach, Fla., along with his partner Matthew Smith and a third man, James Jacobson. All were charged by prosecutors in New York of 16 counts of sex trafficking and interstate prostitution, according to officials. File Photo by Jason Szenes/EPA-EFE

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The former CEO of clothing company Abercrombie & Fitch was arrested along with two others on allegations of sex trafficking, according to court documents.

On Tuesday, ex-CEO Mike Jeffries, 80, was arrested in West Palm Beach, Fla., along with his partner Matthew Smith and a third man, James Jacobson. They were charged by prosecutors in New York on 16 counts of sex trafficking and interstate prostitution, according to officials.

Advertisement

Jacobson is expected on Tuesday to be in a federal court in Madison, Wis. Jeffries and Smith are expected to make appearances in West Palm Beach federal court.

The three defendants will be arraigned at a later date in New York's Eastern District.

Related

Jeffries was Abercrombie's CEO from 1992 through 2014.

The government contends Jacobson allegedly recruited men "to perform commercial sex acts" for Jeffries and his parter Smith.

Specifically, all three are now facing one count of sex trafficking and 15 counts on allegations of interstate prostitution that allegedly spanned from December 2008 to March 2015. During that time, Jeffries lead the company.

In 2023, eight men told a BBC investigation crew they had allegedly been exploited and recruited for sex events by Jeffries, their former boss.

Advertisement

The indictment in Long Island's U.S. District Court alleges the men and others "operated an international sex trafficking and prostitution business" during such time.

Jeffries lawyer Brian Bieber said they will respond in detail to the allegations "after the Indictment is unsealed, and when appropriate, but plan to do so in the courthouse -- not the media."

This is not the first time the ex-Abecrombie CEO has been in hot water or in the middle of a controversy.

Meanwhile, Abercrombie & Fitch stock has been up nearly 80% for this year so far.

The company has for years tried to distance itself from its former top executive and its toxic reputation for a culture known to sexualize young men for profit.

In 2013 ,Abercrombie went so far as to apologize for things Jeffries had said and pledged more "inclusivity" among other personal infringements the company allegedly made over the years.

Latest Headlines

Energy Department announces $428M for clean energy projects in 'coal communities'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Energy Department announces $428M for clean energy projects in 'coal communities'
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- DOE says a nearly half-billion dollar investment will be directed to more than a dozen U.S. "coal communities" to advance the domestic manufacturing of clean energy products.
Frozen waffle products recalled due to listeria danger
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Frozen waffle products recalled due to listeria danger
Treehouse Foods Inc. has recalled dozens of frozen waffle products because of potential listeria contamination.
New CFPB rule aims to make switching banks easier by requiring free release of personal data
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
New CFPB rule aims to make switching banks easier by requiring free release of personal data
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced a final rule that will allow consumers to switch banks more easily by requiring banking institutions to release certain personal data for free.
Pa. man charged with threatening state political party worker
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Pa. man charged with threatening state political party worker
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man has been charged with threatening to kill a state political party worker who had solicited the public to serve as poll watchers for Election Day, federal prosecutors said.
Judges in Michigan, N.C. reject RNC challenge of some overseas absentee ballots
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Judges in Michigan, N.C. reject RNC challenge of some overseas absentee ballots
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Judges in Michigan and North Carolina have rejected a Republican attempt to have certain overseas and military absentee ballots thrown out.
Civil society leaders named State Department's Global Anti-Racism Champions
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Civil society leaders named State Department's Global Anti-Racism Champions
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Six societal leaders from around the world were recognized Monday by the U.S. State Department for their "exceptional courage" as Global Anti-Racism Champions.
Once grand luxury ocean liner to become majestic artificial reef off Florida
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Once grand luxury ocean liner to become majestic artificial reef off Florida
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Officials in Florida's Panhandle predict the transformation of the former glamour cruise liner SS United States into a sunken artificial reef will be a major boost for the region's eco-tourism industry.
Teen in custody after mass shooting in Washington state killed 5, including 3 children
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Teen in custody after mass shooting in Washington state killed 5, including 3 children
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- A teenage boy is in custody after five people, including three children, were killed Monday in Washington state. Deputies called the shooting at a home 25 miles east of Seattle a "possible domestic violence situation."
Central Park Five members sue Donald Trump for defamation
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Central Park Five members sue Donald Trump for defamation
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The five men known as the "Central Park Five," who were wrongfully convicted of raping a jogger in 1989, sued Donald Trump for defaming them in his September presidential debate with Vice President Kamala Harris.
Navy identifies 2 aviators killed in fighter jet crash in Washington state
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Navy identifies 2 aviators killed in fighter jet crash in Washington state
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy has identified two female aviators, who were killed when their EA-18G Growler crashed last week during a training mission east of Mount Rainier in Washington state.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Navy identifies 2 aviators killed in fighter jet crash in Washington state
Navy identifies 2 aviators killed in fighter jet crash in Washington state
Teen in custody after mass shooting in Washington state killed 5, including 3 children
Teen in custody after mass shooting in Washington state killed 5, including 3 children
Reports suggest radio tower lights not working before deadly Houston helicopter crash
Reports suggest radio tower lights not working before deadly Houston helicopter crash
Pa. man charged with threatening state political party worker
Pa. man charged with threatening state political party worker
Supreme Court ends Michael Cohen's retaliation suit against Trump, other federal officials
Supreme Court ends Michael Cohen's retaliation suit against Trump, other federal officials
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement