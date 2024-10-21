Civil society leaders named State Department's Global Anti-Racism Champions

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken recognized six societal leaders from around the world Monday for their “exceptional courage” as Global Anti-Racism Champions, calling them "true defenders of human rights, working around the world to assist marginalized racial and ethnic groups." Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Six societal leaders from around the world were recognized Monday by the U.S. State Department for their "exceptional courage" as Global Anti-Racism Champions. "As we seek to realize a more just and equitable future, we have few greater partners than the civil society advocates like the courageous leaders that we honor today," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said before introducing the awards. Advertisement

"Elvis Shakjiri, a tireless champion for North Macedonia's Roma community, who have faced generations of racial and economic injustice and are too often denied citizenship," Blinken said as he introduced the first winner. "They've since registered hundreds of undocumented Roma, giving them access to government services, to education, to employment opportunities."

Tomasa Yarhuyi Jacomé of Bolivia has "worked to increase access to economic opportunity," Blinken added. "With each barrier broken, she's created space for other indigenous people to make their voices heard and to make lasting contributions to their community and their country."

John Leerdam, who was turned away from studying theater in the Netherlands because he was Black, is working on the "planning of a National Slavery Museum in Amsterdam -- to ensure that even more of those essential stories are told and history lessons are learned," Blinken remarked.

Blinken also commended Dinti Sule Tayiru of Ghana. He is the executive director of SAVE-Ghana, which "promotes the inclusion of the Fulbe people -- a marginalized ethnic group in Ghana."

Urmila Chaudhary, who was sold into domestic servitude in Nepal at the age of six before being rescued at 17, started a nonprofit organization that "locates, frees and empowers women and girls in situations like hers" to raise awareness about forced labor and child slavery.

And Blinken honored Tanya Duarte of Mexico, who has "cared for victims of domestic and sexual violence while strengthening the rights of Afro-Mexicans."

"She launched the Afro-Descendants Project to enable individuals of Afro descent to share their stories, to promote their human rights, recognition and equality in Mexico and all around the world."

After Monday's ceremony, the awardees will participate in an International Visitor Leadership Program in Washington, D.C., and New York City, where they will exchange ideas on advancing human rights.