Navy identifies 2 female pilots killed in fighter jet crash in Washington state

1 of 2 | U.S. naval aviator Lt. Serena Wileman, 31, of California, was one of two female pilots who died in a fighter jet crash Oct. 15, east of Mount Rainier in Washington state. Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy has identified two female pilots who were killed when their EA-18G Growler crashed last week during a training mission east of Mount Rainier in Washington state. The pilots were identified Monday as naval aviator Lt. Serena Wileman, 31, and naval flight officer Lt. Cmdr. Lyndsay Evans, 31. Both women were part of the Electronic Attack Squadron 130 based out of Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, when their plane crashed Oct. 15, in mountainous terrain. Advertisement

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the loss of two beloved Zappers," Cmdr. Timothy Warburton, commanding officer of Electronic Attack Squadron 130, said in a statement Sunday.

"Our priority right now is taking care of the families of our fallen aviators, and ensuring the well-being of our sailors and the Growler community," Warburton added. "We are grateful for the ongoing teamwork to safely recover the deceased."

The search for Evans and Wileman took several days due to the "mountainous terrain, cloudy weather and low visibility," after the wreckage of the Growler was located last week by an MH-60S helicopter.

The cause of the crash, during what was described as a routine training mission, remains under investigation.

Navy officials described Evans and Wileman as "two highly skilled, combat decorated aviators," who had both flown combat missions in the Middle East.

The two pilots had recently returned from a nine-month deployment to the Red Sea, where they were stationed aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, the Navy said.

Evans was one of only a few women to complete multiple combat strikes over land into Houthi-controlled territories in Yemen, according to the Navy. The Zappers carried out approximately 700 missions "to degrade the Houthi capability to threaten innocent shipping."

"During their deployment, both Evans and Wileman distinguished themselves in combat operations," Capt. Marvin Scott, a Navy flight commander, added in a statement. "These role models cemented legacies by making history that will inspire future generations of Naval officers and aviators."

"I have personally flown with both of these great Americans in both training and dynamic combat operations, and they always performed professionally and precisely. As true leaders in the Growler community, VAQ-130, and across my Air Wing, their contributions cannot be overstated; I could not be more proud to have served with each of them," Scott said.

"Every member of the CVW-3 Battle Axe Team is heartbroken at the loss of these exceptional warriors; Wileman and Evans truly represent the best that Naval Aviation has to offer, and they will absolutely be missed."