Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 21, 2024 / 12:39 PM

Jill Biden unveils a 'significantly' better tour of White House for visiting public

History Channel 'honored' to help this 'special initiative,' network exec says.

By Chris Benson
On Sunday, U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC to celebrate a new expanded public tour. Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI
1 of 5 | On Sunday, U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC to celebrate a new expanded public tour. Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The White House for the first time in decades will now see an "enhanced" and "expanded" public tour program for visitors to the historic mansion in the nation's capital city.

On Sunday evening, President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden hosted an East Room event in the historic executive mansion with volunteers and staffers to unveil the first couple's revamped White House tour, the White House announced Monday in a release.

Advertisement

"We open the doors of possibilities for all Americans and that's what this entire project is all about," the president said in his remarks at Sunday night's celebration.

Among other "significant" changes will be greater access to White House rooms already included public tours, with the added stop in the Diplomatic Reception Room, where the sitting president typically will sometimes welcome visiting heads of state or hold news conferences, and where former President Franklin Roosevelt gave his "fireside" radio chats during the Great Depression era leading to World War II.

Advertisement

"This is for people to feel it, to taste it, to see it, to understand the nuances," the outgoing Democratic president stated on Sunday.

The previous White House tour route included only the Library, Vermeil Room and the China Room on the ground floor.

Now, according to the White House, visitors will be permitted to "go further inside each room" so they might "learn more about the room and its history." And it will incorporate other facets, like more digital tech and signage, to make the tour more interactive and educational for its nearly 10,000 weekly visitors.

"There's going to be so much more educational content. It's also an expanded public tour route," says Deputy Assistant to the President Elizabeth Alexander.

Visitors will now see "a living timeline" and as visitors enter the State Dining Room, White House officials say visitors will now be surrounded with educational content. The outgoing first lady has been an educator for at least 40 years even during her husband's tenure as vice president and after.

"I know learning has to be interactive and engaging," Jill Biden said Monday in a statement.

"It has to evoke the senses, and you have to meet students where they are, giving them what they need to spark their curiosity and imagination," she added.

Advertisement

Other facets include more technology and storytelling to help add civic and other historical context along the tour route about the lives of past first families

The tour improvements saw support by The History Channel -- which has done work for others like the Smithsonian, the Statue of Liberty and the Civil War's Gettysburg -- and the National Park Service.

"The White House, like all national parks, are living classrooms that provide the public with inspirational and educational opportunities to connect with our nation's shared heritage," said National Park Service Director Chuck Sams.

Jill Biden explained on Monday that when she became first lady she took a White House tour and "thought there has to be a way to reimagine this tour experience, add more educational content and story-telling, while also preserving and protecting its history.

"So, we did," she said about the years-long plan to make White House tours better that also included the White House Curator's Office, White House Historical Association and the sprinkling of U.S. presidential libraries and museums.

But how the public visits the White House appears to have stayed the same. Prior to the 9/11 terror attacks on U.S. soil, tours of the presidential mansion had been a more open process where you could obtain a ticket to go inside the very same day. Now, however, future visitors must request tickets in advance via the White House or a member of Congress in either the Senate or House chamber.

Advertisement

"Preserving our country's history, investing in education, and engaging the next generation," Paul Buccieri, the president and chair of A+E Networks Group, which includes The History Channel, said Monday. "Is at the heart of the new expanded White House tour."

The television executive says the network was "honored" to help the Biden's on their "special initiative" aimed at enhancing White House tour experiences "for the American public and visitors from around the globe."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Sean 'Diddy' Combs named in seven new lawsuits
U.S. News // 48 minutes ago
Sean 'Diddy' Combs named in seven new lawsuits
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Attorneys filed a wave of seven new civil lawsuits against entertainment mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs Sunday night, including one plaintiff who charged that the music executive raped her at a house party when she was 13.
Jury selection set to begin as Daniel Penny faces trial in Jordan Neely subway choking death
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Jury selection set to begin as Daniel Penny faces trial in Jordan Neely subway choking death
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Jury selection was expected to begin Monday in the manslaughter case of Daniel Penny, who put Jordan Neely in a chokehold on a New York City subway last year leading to Neely's death.
Once grand luxury ocean liner to become majestic artificial reef off Florida
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Once grand luxury ocean liner to become majestic artificial reef off Florida
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Officials in Florida's Panhandle predict the transformation of the former glamour cruise liner SS United States into a sunken artificial reef will be a major boost for the region's eco-tourism industry.
2 dead, hundreds rescued from flooding in New Mexico
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
2 dead, hundreds rescued from flooding in New Mexico
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Flooding in New Mexico caused by heavy rainfall over the weekend killed two people, according to officials and authorities, who said hundreds of rescues were performed over Sunday.
Multiple deaths reported in Houston helicopter crash
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Multiple deaths reported in Houston helicopter crash
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Multiple people, including a child, are dead after a private helicopter crashed into a Houston radio tower Sunday night, according to authorities and officials.
John Kinsel Sr., one of the last remaining Navajo Code Talkers, dies at 107
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
John Kinsel Sr., one of the last remaining Navajo Code Talkers, dies at 107
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- John Kinsel Sr., one of the last remaining Navajo Code Talkers who sent coded messages for the U.S. military during WWII through their tribe's unwritten language, has died. He was 107.
Crew of crashed Navy jet declared dead
U.S. News // 3 days ago
Crew of crashed Navy jet declared dead
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The Navy on Sunday declared a two person crew dead after their jet crashed in northeast Washington during an Oct. 15 training mission. The wreckage of the plane was located but the aviators never were.
Trump dons McDonald's apron in Pennsylvania, questions Harris' record
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Trump dons McDonald's apron in Pennsylvania, questions Harris' record
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- With the presidential race coming down to several swing states, former president and GOP hopeful Donald Trump donned an apron, served up fries and held a impromptu press conference in a Pennsylvania McDonald's on Sunday.
Gangway collapse leaves 7 dead on historic Georgia island
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Gangway collapse leaves 7 dead on historic Georgia island
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Officials were on location in Georgia Sunday investigating the collapse of a ferry dock gangway that left seven people dead and six others critically injured Saturday.
At least 1 dead in latest homecoming shooting
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
At least 1 dead in latest homecoming shooting
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- One person was killed and several others were injured during an "incident" on the campus of Albany State University Saturday night, the school's interim president said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine launches more than 100 drones in large-scale attack on western Russia
Ukraine launches more than 100 drones in large-scale attack on western Russia
NYC investigators detail corruption at homeless shelters
NYC investigators detail corruption at homeless shelters
Once grand luxury ocean liner to become majestic artificial reef off Florida
Once grand luxury ocean liner to become majestic artificial reef off Florida
At least 1 dead in latest homecoming shooting
At least 1 dead in latest homecoming shooting
'Beirut in flames' as Israel attacks Hezbollah-linked bank
'Beirut in flames' as Israel attacks Hezbollah-linked bank
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement