Oct. 21, 2024 / 12:32 PM

Sean 'Diddy' Combs named in seven new lawsuits

By Clyde Hughes
Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives in the press room at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on September 12, 2023. He was hit with seven civil lawsuits on Monday. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI
Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives in the press room at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on September 12, 2023. He was hit with seven civil lawsuits on Monday. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Attorneys filed a wave of seven new civil lawsuits against entertainment mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs Sunday night, including one plaintiff who charged that the music executive raped her at a house party when she was 13.

In the lawsuit involving the underage rape allegation, the plaintiff said she was 13 when she met Combs in 2000. The woman who was not named, said she tried and failed to get into the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, but a limo driver with Combs invited her to an afterparty.

The plaintiff said she was given a spiked drink at the party and was raped in a bedroom by Combs and an unnamed celebrity while another watched.

That lawsuit and six others were filed by attorneys Tony Buzbee and Andrew van Arsdale.

Comb's attorneys issued a statement on the new documents and other lawsuits filed last week.

"Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process," Combs' attorney said, according to CNN. "In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone -- adult or minor, man or woman."

Five of the new lawsuits were filed in U.S. District Court in New York and two others in the New York Superior Court. The allegations range from 2000 to 2022 in New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

The lawsuits are just the latest in an avalanche of legal problems for the once-powerful Combs who engineered some of the top Hip Hop acts in the country while diversifying into a clothing line, alcohol and restaurants.

Last month, federal prosecutors charged that Combs was engaged in verbal, emotional physical, and sexual abuse while leading an"enterprise that he engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor or kidnapping, arson and other crime."

