U.S. News
Oct. 21, 2024 / 2:33 AM

2 dead, hundreds rescued from flooding in New Mexico

By Darryl Coote
At least two people were killed in flooding that hit New Mexico over the weekend. Photo courtesy of Chaves County Sheriff's Office/X
At least two people were killed in flooding that hit New Mexico over the weekend. Photo courtesy of Chaves County Sheriff's Office/X

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Flooding in New Mexico caused by heavy rainfall over the weekend killed two people, according to officials and authorities, who said hundreds of rescues were performed over Sunday.

The southern state was inundated with rainfall, prompting the National Weather Service to issue thunderstorm and flash flood warnings into early Monday. According to the National Weather Service in Albuquerque, the city of Roswell set a new daily record of rainfall on Saturday at 5.78 inches.

On Sunday morning, the New Mexico National Guard reported it had worked throughout the night, rescuing 290 people, 38 of whom were hospitalized.

"We feel for the New Mexicans affected by this latest flooding in our state," Maj. Gen. Miguel Aguilar, the New Mexico National Guard adjutant general, said in a statement. "We've worked all night, and continue to work with swift water rescue teams and other partner agencies to help our fellow citizens get to safety."

Amanda Richards, a New Mexico State Police spokesperson, told The New York Times in an emailed statement that two people had died due to flooding, but would not provide additional information.

The city of Roswell confirmed that one of the deaths occurred within its borders.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham described the flash flooding to hit the city as "historic."

"Please heed authorities' warnings and stay off area roadways. We continue to monitor this developing situation," she said Sunday in a statement.

Roswell warned in a statement Sunday morning that water levels had receded but remain high in the downtown area and near the Spring River channel, which had overflowed.

According to Roswell officials, motorists became stuck on streets throughout the city because of floodwaters. Some people had to wait for rescue atop of their vehicles. Some vehicles were swept away into the river channel.

"Search-and-rescue efforts are still underway this morning," it said.

Many homes and buildings have been breached by flood waters, the city added.

The Roswell Air Center announced that it was closed and all flights through Monday morning were canceled.

Latest Headlines

Multiple deaths reported in Houston helicopter crash
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Multiple deaths reported in Houston helicopter crash
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Multiple people, including a child, are dead after a private helicopter crashed into a Houston radio tower Sunday night, according to authorities and officials.
John Kinsel Sr., one of the last remaining Navajo Code Talkers, dies at 107
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
John Kinsel Sr., one of the last remaining Navajo Code Talkers, dies at 107
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- John Kinsel Sr., one of the last remaining Navajo Code Talkers who sent coded messages for the U.S. military during WWII through their tribe's unwritten language, has died. He was 107.
Crew of crashed Navy jet declared dead
U.S. News // 3 days ago
Crew of crashed Navy jet declared dead
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The Navy on Sunday declared a two person crew dead after their jet crashed in northeast Washington during an Oct. 15 training mission. The wreckage of the plane was located but the aviators never were.
Trump dons McDonald's apron in Pennsylvania, questions Harris' record
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump dons McDonald's apron in Pennsylvania, questions Harris' record
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- With the presidential race coming down to several swing states, former president and GOP hopeful Donald Trump donned an apron, served up fries and held a impromptu press conference in a Pennsylvania McDonald's on Sunday.
Gangway collapse leaves 7 dead on historic Georgia island
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Gangway collapse leaves 7 dead on historic Georgia island
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Officials were on location in Georgia Sunday investigating the collapse of a ferry dock gangway that left seven people dead and six others critically injured Saturday.
At least 1 dead in latest homecoming shooting
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
At least 1 dead in latest homecoming shooting
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- One person was killed and several others were injured during an "incident" on the campus of Albany State University Saturday night, the school's interim president said.
NYC investigators detail corruption at homeless shelters
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
NYC investigators detail corruption at homeless shelters
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- The nonprofit organizations that operate New York City's homeless shelters are engaged in widespread corruption, officials have found after three years of investigation.
Details of how Israel's purported preparations for Iran attack leaked, explained
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Details of how Israel's purported preparations for Iran attack leaked, explained
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A team of bloggers in the Middle East who spread classified documents detailing Israel's plans for a strike against rival Iran has explained how the information leaked.
Harris rallies with Usher in Atlanta, Trump speaks in Pa. as early voting begins
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Harris rallies with Usher in Atlanta, Trump speaks in Pa. as early voting begins
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris rallied in Atlanta with pop star Usher while former President Donald Trump appeared in the key swing state of Pennsylvania Saturday with just 16 days remaining until the election.
Texas lawmakers, rather than Gov. Abbott, took lead in winning Roberson reprieve
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Texas lawmakers, rather than Gov. Abbott, took lead in winning Roberson reprieve
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A frantic and unprecedented rush by Texas lawmakers to successfully block the controversial execution of death row inmate Robert Roberson this week was notable for the absence of Gov. Greg Abbott, political analysts say.
Trending Stories

