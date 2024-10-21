2 dead, hundreds rescued from flooding in New Mexico

At least two people were killed in flooding that hit New Mexico over the weekend. Photo courtesy of Chaves County Sheriff's Office/ X

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Flooding in New Mexico caused by heavy rainfall over the weekend killed two people, according to officials and authorities, who said hundreds of rescues were performed over Sunday. The southern state was inundated with rainfall, prompting the National Weather Service to issue thunderstorm and flash flood warnings into early Monday. According to the National Weather Service in Albuquerque, the city of Roswell set a new daily record of rainfall on Saturday at 5.78 inches. Advertisement

On Sunday morning, the New Mexico National Guard reported it had worked throughout the night, rescuing 290 people, 38 of whom were hospitalized.

"We feel for the New Mexicans affected by this latest flooding in our state," Maj. Gen. Miguel Aguilar, the New Mexico National Guard adjutant general, said in a statement. "We've worked all night, and continue to work with swift water rescue teams and other partner agencies to help our fellow citizens get to safety."

Amanda Richards, a New Mexico State Police spokesperson, told The New York Times in an emailed statement that two people had died due to flooding, but would not provide additional information.

The city of Roswell confirmed that one of the deaths occurred within its borders.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham described the flash flooding to hit the city as "historic."

"Please heed authorities' warnings and stay off area roadways. We continue to monitor this developing situation," she said Sunday in a statement.

Roswell warned in a statement Sunday morning that water levels had receded but remain high in the downtown area and near the Spring River channel, which had overflowed.

According to Roswell officials, motorists became stuck on streets throughout the city because of floodwaters. Some people had to wait for rescue atop of their vehicles. Some vehicles were swept away into the river channel.

"Search-and-rescue efforts are still underway this morning," it said.

Many homes and buildings have been breached by flood waters, the city added.

The Roswell Air Center announced that it was closed and all flights through Monday morning were canceled.