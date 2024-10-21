Multiple deaths reported in Houston helicopter crash

A mangled radio tower is seen in a photo provided by the Houston Fire Department after a private helicopter crashed into it Sunday night, resulting in multiple fatalities. Photo courtesy of Houston Fire Department/ X

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Multiple people, including a child, are dead after a private helicopter crashed into a Houston radio tower Sunday night, according to authorities and officials. The crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. local time Sunday near the intersection of Engelke Street and North Ennis Street in Houston. Advertisement

Mayor John Whitmire told reporters during a press conference that the crash was heard by local firefighters who responded to the scene. A large fireball was also observed being ejected into the air, he said.

The authorities and officials said four people were aboard the private aircraft but would not specify the death toll, only confirming that multiple fatalities, including a child, had occurred.

Next of kin had yet to be notified, Houston Police Chief J. Noe Diaz explained.

No injuries were reported on the ground, with the mayor stating nearby residents and structures were unharmed.

"Residents are secure and safe, but we have a terrible accident scene," Whitmire said. "Multiple fatalities. Helicopter destroyed."

He added that the helicopter, which Diaz specified as a R44 aircraft, appeared to have departed Ellington Airport, though its destination was unknown.

Advertisement

Some homes in the vicinity reported power outages due to the crash, the mayor said.

He also said they are "fortunate it wasn't worse," as a butane gas tank was near the crash.

"We need to keep the family of the victims in our prayers and be glad we live in a great city that comes together during tragic times like this," he said.

The cause of the crash was under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board, as well as local police and fire agencies, the officials and authorities said.

The mayor said the investigation will take days to complete.